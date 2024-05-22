Helldivers 2 devs are slowing down new updates for one key reason

Helldivers 2 developers are slowing down the release of future patches to focus on getting them right.

Helldivers 2 might be one of 2024’s most popular releases but that doesn’t make it immune from criticism. Recent balance changes like nerfs to the Eruptor Rifle and Explosive Crossbow have been called “borderline unethical” by players.

The team behind Helldivers 2 is known for having a pretty close connection with the community and these complaints have certainly been heard. Even Arrowhead CEO Johan Pilestedt admits the game’s balancing may have “gone too far”.

For this reason, it looks like the Helldivers 2 devs will be slowing down the release of future patches. Community manager Twinbeard revealed on the Helldivers 2 discord that the team is focused on getting things right.

Arrowhead Game Studios The term nerf for the Eruptor Rifle is a little subjective given that it stopped players from killing themselves.

Players have been asking for news on the launch of the next Helldivers 2 update over the past few days. While usually answering with a vague “we’re cooking”, Twinbeard took the time to give a more detailed answer when questioned recently.

“We want to take some more time for this one and potentially between future patches since we feel cadence has probably been a bit too high to be able to maintain the quality standard we want and you deserve,” They explained when asked for news.

“Patching a lot can easily disrupt workflow and takes more resources than you might think; it needs planning, implementing, monitoring, possible tweaking in hotfixes, etc,” Twinbeard said. “For this one, we prefer to stretch it out a little, hopefully with a good result.”

There’s been no word on whether there’ll be a planned timeframe for future Helldivers 2 patches as of yet but it’s something the team is talking about. Hopefully, a slower-paced schedule will reduce instances where players feel as if the fun has been removed.