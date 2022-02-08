How to fix Dying Light 2 black screen ending bug

Dying Light 2’s storyline is one of its best attributes, but a number of players are experiencing a black screen which is ruining the game’s ending. Here’s how to fix it.

Aiden’s struggle to bury past demons is at the core of Techland’s zombie survival title, Dying Light 2, and while it’s a story old as time, the narrative’s quirks and unexpected twists leave players hungry for more.

With your choices affecting whether or not you get a ‘good’ or ‘bad’ ending, one of the best parts of the game is finally completing it and seeing the full extent to which seemingly meaningless choices have impacted the outcome.

Advertisement

For some players, though, this climactic experience is being ruined by a frustrating bug, which is turning screens black for no reason. Here’s how to fix the black screen appearing after the ending of Dying Light 2, and the devs future plans to eradicate it entirely.

Contents

How to fix Dying Light 2 black screen bug

Players have been reporting that, during the ending sequence of Dying Light 2, their screen will go completely black, rendering the game unplayable and obscuring the cinematics.

First off, it’s good to know that you are not alone, as this bug has been running rampant. Fixing it, though, is simply a test of patience.

Advertisement

You can either:

Stay awhile and listen: Some have noted that, after waiting a few minutes, the game will continue. Wander off and grab yourself a cool drink, and by the time you get back you’ll hopefully be able to chill out and tune back in.

Some have noted that, after waiting a few minutes, the game will continue. Wander off and grab yourself a cool drink, and by the time you get back you’ll hopefully be able to chill out and tune back in. Restart the game: This, of course, isn’t a great option considering you may lose progress. We’d recommend saving and saving again just before playing out the concluding scenes just in case you encounter this issue. You can also lower your graphics following the restart in order to make the ending sequences load faster.

This, of course, isn’t a great option considering you may lose progress. We’d recommend saving and saving again just before playing out the concluding scenes just in case you encounter this issue. Verify the integrity of the game files: If neither of these options works for you, it might be worth verifying the integrity of the game’s files. You can do this via Steam by clicking the ‘ Properties ‘ tab for Dying Light 2, then ‘ Local Files, ‘ and finally ‘ Verify the Integrity of Game Files ‘ Note that this option is only available to PC players.

If neither of these options works for you, it might be worth verifying the integrity of the game’s files. You can do this via by clicking the ‘ ‘ tab for Dying Light 2, then ‘ ‘ and finally ‘ ‘

Techland rolling out hotfixes for black screen issues

Thankfully Techland are already looking to roll out a fix for the black screen bugs, as well as a whole onslaught of other adjustments to ensure that the game runs correctly.

Read More: Dying Light 2 review

In a February 6 Twitter thread, the devs write “we have implemented some hotfixes over the weekend and will be continuing to add more in the coming days.” For PC players, one of the adjustments that are “ready for implementation” is a fix for “various situations that could cause infinite black screens.”

Patch 1.04 has already been released (although it’s unclear whether or not this fix accompanies it), so we’ll have to wait and see whether or not the issue persists.

Advertisement

PC gamers (Steam and EGS) – we'll keep on providing you with the regular fixes. Here is the list of things in our pipeline: pic.twitter.com/hFOfL1BOxI — Dying Light (@DyingLightGame) February 6, 2022

So that’s everything we know about Dying Light 2’s black screen issue, as well as some possible ways to banish it back to the depths. Looking for some more tips and tricks to help you survive in The City? Be sure to check out our full review and handy guides:

Factions guide | Best combat skills | Best parkour skills | Co-op guide | Can you romance Lawan?