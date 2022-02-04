Dying Light 2: Best parkour skills to unlock early

Parkour in Dying Light 2 is essential when looking to survive against hordes of undead enemies, but which parkour abilities are worth unlocking first?

As with any open-world RPG, Dying Light 2 has a variety of abilities for players to unlock as they progress.

These are split up into two categories, with combat abilities making it easier to take down zombies, and parkour skills allowing players to traverse the urban terrain.

While it’s possible to unlock every single ability in the game after you’ve earned enough XP, there are some skills that are worth prioritizing when you start your journey, especially when it comes to parkour.

Safe Landing

When running through the urban landscape of Dying Light 2, it can be easy to miss a jump or underestimate how far away you are from the ground, so we recommend unlocking the Safe Landing skill as soon as possible.

This allows you to take more risks with your parkour in the early game, where huge falls can kill you in an instant.

Stamina

Navigating the open world at night can be extremely dangerous, especially if you’re on the ground. That’s why it’s important to stay on the rooftops whenever it’s possible.

Unfortunately, that’s not always an option, so being able to climb and hold onto ledges is essential when attempting to escape a horde of zombies. Luckily, Firm Grip is available right at the start of your playthrough, so put a point in it as soon as possible.

Far Jump

As noted previously, staying above ground is a must in Dying Light 2, but large gaps between buildings can be hard to deal with in the early game. So, picking up Far Jump in the parkour skill tree is a great idea, as it allows you to clear huge distances with ease.

Dart

If you’re spotted by zombies at night, speed is always going to be key, so unlocking the Dart ability for increased running speed is never going to be a bad idea.

This is the perfect upgrade for those who like to take risks and maneuver around the open world on the ground. Having the extra sprint speed can be a life-saver, especially if you need to get to UV light as quickly as possible.

Slide

While definitely not as important as some of the other abilities above, being able to Slide under obstacles can make escaping zombie chases significantly easier.

Not only that, for another upgrade point in the same line it can be combined with a kick, allowing you to push incoming zombies out of your way while traversing the urban landscape.

Keep in mind, the suggestions above are the skills we recommend you prioritize for a smoother playthrough in the early game.

However, skill trees all come down to preference, so make sure you explore all the options and pick what’s best for you.