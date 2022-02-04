Dying Light 2 co-op guide: How to play with friends

Clearing out of hordes of Zombies is incredibly fun in Dying Light 2, but it’s even better when you’re doing it with friends, so here’s how to create groups and play co-op.

Techland’s zombie-filled RPG is definitely fun to play solo, but as with most titles, Dying Light 2 is better when you’ve got a group of friends by your side.

Luckily, like its predecessor, the game has a co-op mode that allows players to take on the vast majority of the content together.

However, there is a single section you’ll need to complete first before you can group up with your squad and begin adventuring through the world together.

So, without further ado, here’s exactly how to play with your friends in Dying Light 2.

How to play with friends in Dying Light 2

Before grouping up with your friends in Dying Light 2, you’ll need to complete the prologue and reach the open-world section of the game. This shouldn’t take you too long and by that time, you’ll be familiar with the basic mechanics of Techland’s new Zombie adventure.

After that simply follow these steps below, and you’ll be taking down hordes of undead in no time with your team:

Head to the menu and select Online menu Next, navigate to Online Options Switch the game to Public, Private, Freinds Only, or Online Head back to the Online Menu and you’ll see three open invite slots next to your character Simply invite any friends and wait for them to join your lobby Then, start your co-op adventure in Dying Light 2

Keep in mind, cross-play in Dying Light 2 is only supported between PC players on Epic Games and Steam. This means PlayStation and Xbox users will not be able to play with each other or with PC users.

How many players can group together in Dying Light 2?

Just like the first game in the series Dying Light 2 co-op supports up to four players in a single group.

While it’s not necessary to have that many Pilgrims by your side, it will certainly help you survive any undead enemies you encounter and get through the night safely.

So, there you have it, that’s exactly how to group up with your friends in Dying Light 2. Just remember to watch each other backs out in the open world as danger could be lurking in the dark.