Why Dragon’s Dogma 2’s Trickster Vocation could use a retool

Dragon’s Dogma 2 vocations all have their own quirks. However, the mechanics behind the Trickster vocation seem to be causing players some grief.

Dragon’s Dogma 2’s hybrid vocations are supposed to provide players with a mix of all the game’s combat elements. Blending magicks with melee and ranged combat to create a more versatile vocation. At least, that’s how it seems to work for all the other Hybrid builds.

The Trickster, however, has its own set of peculiarities. The Vocation is tooled to rely on their pawns to provide them with the most damage output, providing support in the form of illusory magicks to dole out debuffs and buffs during combat.

Article continues after ad

While this all sounds great in theory, many players have begun to discover the mechanics of the Trickster Vocation don’t always pan out the way they were planned to.

“Anyone else floored by how bad this vocation is?” One player asked, opening a thread to discuss the vocation’s problems on Reddit.

Article continues after ad

The player went on to point out a number of issues the vocation’s mechanics had caused for them during their playthrough so far.

They listed a number of quirks, including the vocations summoned clones disappearing when the Trickster is hit. As well as the high health cost of buffing Pawns without any healing spell available to replenish stores.

Article continues after ad

They also drew attention to the lack of useful terrain that certain illusions in the vocations kit are designed to capitalize on. Or, the fact that even when useful terrain, such as a cliff, shows up, using the Tricksters abilities often results in the death of their Pawns. Sometimes causing problems with NPCs and quests.

These aren’t small gripes for a vocation which requires some grinding to gain access to. While every players playthrough experience will vary, judging from the feedback on social media, Tricksters seem to run into more trouble than other Hybrid builds like the Mystic Spearhand or Magick Archer.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Other players also joined the discussion to share their thoughts about the problems with the vocation.

“Trickster is an INT aligned MMO tank that somehow got dimension shifted into an Action RPG.” Joked one reply. But others were more serious with their criticisms.

“The class just doesn’t work in an action RPG, it’d probably perform way better if it was turned based but this is not that.” Was another more judgemental response.