Dragon’s Dogma 2: How to get in Vernworth Vault

Finding the way into Vernworth Vault in Dragon’s Dogma 2 can be a little tough. But it’s well-worth rising to the challenge.

Vernworth Vault holds some of the best gear and loot during the early-game, however, players will need to either obtain the Makeshift Vault Key, or find another way past the Vault’s guards.

Here’s exactly what you need to know to get into Vernworth Vault.

How to get into Vernworth Vault

The first thing players need to do is unlock the vault. Of course, this is easier said than done, as Dragon’s Dogma 2 has no lock picking system.

This means players either need to wait for the time when the vault is unlocked, or find themselves a key.

How to find the Makeshift Vault Key

Capcom/mapgenie.io Players can pick up the “Tolled to Rest” quest just west of Vernworth.

West of Vernworth is the Ancient Battleground, and its here players will need to travel to if they’re planning on finding the Makeshift Vault Key to get into Vernworth Vault.

Thankfully, there’s a fairly fool-proof way to acquire it. Simply pick up the quest “Tolled to Rest”. It’s a simple enough side quest to find, simply look for the NPC, Oskar, while traveling north toward the Ancient Battlegrounds. After players find and save Oskar from a random monster attack on the road, the quest will become available from him.

Completing Oskar’s quests will take players all the way to a room with a chest containing the Makeshift Vault Key. Picking up Oskar’s quest is also the easiest way to find the path to the Sphinx encounter. Making it a useful side quest to complete.

After the Makeshift Vault key is obtained, players can travel back to Vernworth and use it to unlock the vault.

Capcom/mapgenie.io Players can find the entrance to the Vault in the basement. Head down the stairs next to the Kitchens.

How to deal with the Guard in Vernworth Vault

Once players have unlocked the vault, they’ll need to find a way to deal with the guard. One obvious way it to simply kill them, an option that works best for Archer and Trickster vocations.

A non-combat option involves waiting until just after sunset. The NPC, Disa, will appear and check the contents of the vault. Players can sneak in behind her, but they’ll have to be cautious not to get caught looting.

Lastly, players can also try tossing a barrel at the vault guard. This will automatically change their demeanor to hostile, and they’ll try to attack. Once they charge, players can use the grab action to throw the guard over their shoulder and carry them to a new location. Players will need to run back to the vault to grab their rewards before the guard returns. So, it’s not wise to carry them too far away.

What loot is in Vernworth Vault?

As mentioned earlier, Vernworth Vault has some of the best early-game loot. Here’s everything players can expect to find in the castle’s coffers.