One of the most intriguing romance options in Dragon’s Dogma 2 is Wilhelmina, the enigmatic owner of the Rose Chateau Bordelrie. Here is everything to know about romancing Wilhelmina and uncovering the secrets of her heart.

Similar to Ulrika’s romance arc, pursuing Wilhelmina requires completing a lengthy questline in the game before any sparks of chemistry can fly.

Wilhelmina’s romance path in Dragon’s Dogma 2 involves helping her seek revenge against Allard in the quest “Every Rose Has Its Thorns.” Unlike some encounters, this storyline leads to a fully-fledged romance, culminating in an intimate encounter between the Arisen and Wilhelmina.

Capcom You must be wary of the point of no return while romancing Wilhelmina in Dragon’s Dogma 2.

How to romance Wilhelmina in Dragon’s Dogma 2

To begin your romantic journey with Wilhelmina, you must first complete several quests for Brant, who’s the primary main quest giver in Vernworth. These quests include:

The Caged Magister

The Stolen Throne

Disa’s Plot

An Unsettling Encounter

Once you’ve completed these quests, head straight to Wilhelmina at the Rose Chateau Bordelrie as there is a tiny window to romance her. Basically, you need to pause Brant’s questline after this in order to complete your romancing of Wilhelmina, and not progress to the next area of Battahl.

Proceeding further unlocks Battahl but halts your chance to romance Wilhelmina. If you visit Wilhelmina after this point, she either speaks about staying at the Bordelrie, the Phantom Oxcart or might not even be there, signaling you’ve gone too far in the main storyline.

Talk to Wilhelmina at Rose Chateau Bordelrie

After meeting the above prerequisites, go back to Wilhelmina at the Rose Chateau Bordelrie. Her room is up the spiral staircase to the top floor through the double doors in the back. If she says, “There’s aught about you, I have to say. You’re not like my other patrons,” then you’re doing things right. This signals the beginning of your romantic interaction with her.

Now, it’s time to progress the in-game time by a couple of days. Simply rest for two days, ensuring to wait until nightfall before heading back to Wilhelmina.

Start Every Rose Has its Thorn

Head back to the Rose Chateau Bordelrie at night and proceed to the third floor. An staff member at the venue will inform you that Lady Wilhelmina is occupied with a patron. Enter Wilhelmina’s room, where you’ll find a small painting on the wall – the same peephole from the earlier Brant quest. Interact with it to witness Wilhelmina with Allard.

You’ll need to sit through a brief scene until Wilhelmina dismisses Allard and speaks to you. She invites you into the room and reveals her plan to kill Allard. She’ll ask you to help her and you’ll need to select the option to “Offer your Assistance.” You’ll then have three days to find the incriminating evidence Wilhelmina needs to take down Allard, starting the Every Rose Has Its Thorn quest.

Capcom Talk to Patrick in his estate to gain more information about Allard.

Every Rose Has Its Thorn quest

Gather evidence by visiting Sven’s Chambers on the second floor of Vernworth Castle. Sven will direct you toward Patrick’s Estate as he has more information. Remember, you can only visit Patrick’s Estate in the Noble Quarter during the night, so you might consider advancing time.

Make your way to Patrick’s Estate where he’ll advise you that “Allard is particular about the placement of his paintings” and suspects there might be something hidden behind one of them. Patrick offers to summon Allard to divert his attention while you investigate further.

Get Murder Report from Allard’s Estate

Head over to Allard’s Estate in the Noble Quarter, where you’ll see Allard departing with his bodyguard. Wait until they’re far enough away and enter his home. Ascend the stairs and enter the first door on your left.

On your left-hand side, you’ll notice a bag containing a Courtly Tunic on the ground, along with a small table with a painting of a flower hanging above it. Interact with the painting, causing a Murder Report to be dislodged. Once you retrieve the report, the “Every Rose Has Its Thorn” quest will update on your log.

Bring the Evidence to Brant

Make your way to the Stardrop Inn under the cover of night with the evidence needed to incriminate Allard. Initiate a conversation with Brant, opting to inquire about the Myrmecoleon. Brant will elaborate on the implications of apprehending Allard and provide insights into the Bribery Investigation Findings.

Proceed to the house situated west of the Rift Stone to acquire the Bribery Investigation Findings. Upon entering, locate a table with a rolled-up parchment, this will be the Bribery Investigation Findings you need. Secure the document to prompt another update to the Every Rose Has Its Thorn quest.

Once you’ve gathered sufficient evidence, report your findings to Brant at the Stardrop Inn. This will start another conversation, and you must follow the exact order of dialogue options:

Give the Bribery Investigation Findings Search for More Evidence Give the Murder Report I’ll have any aid you can give

Choosing the wrong option could fail the quest, and you’ll be locked out of romancing Wilhelmina.

Capcom Approach Wilhelmina the next day to complete the task.

Talk to Wilhelmina

Return to Rose Chateau Bordelrie at night and update Wilhelmina on your findings. Select “Continue Offering Your Aid” when prompted Accompany Wilhelmina to another room to confront Allard, initiating a cutscene and sparking a brief dialogue with Brant. You’ll need to get close to Allard and grab him when he tries to escape.

You’ll then need to watch a cutscene and leave through the window when prompted by Wilhelmina. She’ll also tell you to meet her at the Myrmecoleon the next day. After leaving through the window, you’ll find Brant who’ll lead you back to the Merchant Quarter.

After waiting for a whole day, revisit the Rose Chateau Bordelrie during the night hours. Inside Wilhelmina’s chamber, engage in dialogue with her once more to trigger a romantic scene. You’ll also be awarded with some experience, gold, and a Ring for your *ahem* trouble.

