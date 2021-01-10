Logo
Dr Disrespect calls for a new game that is “built for streaming”

Published: 10/Jan/2021 20:26

by Julian Young
Dr Disrespect YouTube Call of Duty Warzone
YouTube / Dr Disrespect

Well-known content creator and personality Dr Disrespect shared his thoughts on the state of the gaming industry via Twitter, calling it a nightmare and wondering when the next game that is built for streaming will release.

2020 was full of high-profile releases, with games like Black Ops Cold War and Valorant making their debut. There are some scheduled for 2021 – like Halo Infinite and the next (unannounced) Call of Duty – but there are far less than what was confirmed at the start of the year before.

With so few titles confirmed to drop this year, fans have been left wondering what they can expect. Streamers and YouTubers are also on the lookout too, especially for exciting new games they can add to their content rotation.

Among the creators wondering what the next game-changing title will be is powerhouse YouTube streamer Dr Disrespect. Always on the lookout for the next big thing to share with his fanbase, he issued a tweet on January 10 asking when the next industry-shaker will arrive.

Call of Duty Warzone Activision Blog Post
Activision
Dr Disrespect bases his content around popular titles like Call of Duty Warzone, Apex Legends, and Escape from Tarkov.

The Doc started his tweet in his classic over-the-top fashion, referring to the current offering of games as a “nightmare.” The Two-Time continued by wondering when the industry would provide the next exciting experience for content creators to sink their teeth into.

“Where are the new games at? Where’s the next BR, the next big FPS, the game built for streaming?” he asked. The entertainer went on to reference the massive scale of the industry, which brought in more than 100 billion dollars of revenue over the course of 2020. “120 billion dollar industry.”

Dr Disrespect is not alone in his desire for an exciting new title that he can share with his audience. Dozens of his fellow creators responded to the tweet, wondering when the next breakthrough game would be released and which developer would be the one to do it.

Twitch streamer and YouTuber NICKMERCS responded to the tweet by pointing to Halo Infinite as the next big thing for streamers to share with fans. In his response, he tagged the official Halo Twitter account and asked them “the f**k u doin bros”.

Facebook Gaming streamer King Richard responded with his own concerns about the lack of enjoyable titles currently available. “Almost every game right now is broken and full of cheaters! We got new consoles and we still waiting on the next big thing,” he exclaimed.

King Richard appears to share NICKMERCS’ hope that the new Halo title might be the spark the streaming space needs. “Halo maybe? Or maybe some game that hits out of nowhere like apex!” he concluded, referring to how Apex Legends took the gaming world by storm in 2019.

Other popular streaming personalities like dakotaz and TSM’s Halifax voiced their agreement as well. The larger gaming community also seemed to share Doc’s opinion, and responses like “It’s a SNOOZEFEST out there” and “Couldn’t agree more doc” filled the replies to his tweet.

While the list of announced games for the coming year seems less jam-packed than 2020, there could be a big surprise or two that players are simply unaware of. In the meantime, Dr Disrespect will have to wait and see if someone can provide the new streamable experience he is looking for in 2021.

League of Legends

Riot under fire after League streamer Thebausffs controversially banned for feeding

Published: 10/Jan/2021 18:18

by Luke Edwards
sion league of legends
Riot Games

League of Legends streamer Simon ‘Thebausffs’ Hofverberg has been banned from the game for intentionally feeding, and some fans aren’t at all happy with Riot.

While anyone is capable of inadvertently feeding in a League game, intentional feeding is deemed one of the worst things a player can do. Understandably, it’s a bannable offense.

Thebausffs is a Challenger-level streamer known for playing full-AD Sion. His high-risk, high-reward style of play, which leads to him either popping off and carrying games singlehandedly or feeding the opposition.

After his latest games on his main account, however, Thebausffs picked up a ban. He took to Twitter to inform fans, as he bluntly said: “I just got banned for intentionally feeding.”

The response from the community has swiftly criticized Riot’s decision. LEC color caster Christy ‘Ender’ Frierson said: “@RiotSupport ya dun goofed.”

Meanwhile, one player said the decision was ‘unjust’ due to opposition players deciding to “ghost” (stream snipe) him.


In his previous two games, stats from OP.GG show Thebausffs went 4/10/3 and 4/15/0 respectively. Accumulating 15 deaths in one game is pretty bad, and will almost certainly be deemed as feeding by Riot’s moderation team.

Despite this, in the last game, he managed to do the most damage to enemy champions of all players on his team, suggesting he was still attempting to play properly and not sabotaging the game.

Riot had released a harsher detection system for intentional feeders in patch 10.15, which resulted in too many “false positives” (i.e. incorrect bans) being dished out, meaning it had to be dialed down.

Tyler1
Tyler1 was League’s most notorious intentional feeder before he ‘reformed’.

However, some players understood Riot’s decision. Former Schalke AD Carry Konstantinos ‘Forgiven’ Tzortziou thought it was about time TheBausffs picked up a ban, as he said: “[after] 10 years and about a hundred thousand 0-15 [scores].”

Of course, there are instances where Riot will deem it necessary to ban a popular content creator. Tyler1, before his “reformation”, popularized the phrase “run it down mid” when a lane didn’t go his way, which earned him a ban.

Riot is yet to confirm whether the ban will be upheld or not, but their next steps will regardless be worth keeping an eye on. As things stand, his account will return on January 23.