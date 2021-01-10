Zuckles banned from OfflineTV Rust server after “metagaming” xQc

Zuckles is the latest streamer to be banned from the Offline TV Rust server after he was caught “metagaming” Felix ‘xQc’ Lengyel. He acknowledged the ban and apologized on social media.

Zuckles has been banned from the OfflineTV Rust server after being accused of ‘metagaming.’ For those who don’t know, metagaming is when a player uses real-life knowledge to learn about circumstances in role-playing games and make decisions based on that knowledge.

He isn’t the first player to receive a ban, and he won’t be the last. However, there was a mountain of evidence building up against him. It was only a matter of time before it all came tumbling down, and it eventually did.

The first piece of evidence happened live on his stream when he read his chat and learned that Felix ‘xQc’ Lengyel was going to raid him. At first, it seems like there is nothing inherently wrong with that since it cannot be helped.

However, not only did he read the comments out loud. He also responded to them and joked about provoking xQc based on this knowledge.

Shortly after, he received a donation from a viewer who warned him xQc was already on the way with multiple C4s to make it happen. Zuckles reacts and changes his course of action based on the information, which is metagaming in a nutshell.

Somebody clipped it as it happened, and the evidence is damning. It’s fair enough that he can’t help viewers dropping him with information, but it doesn’t mean that he needs to act on it.

The incident can also be seen from xQc’s perspective, who was already standing nearby and hoping to launch a surprise raid. Zuckles then taunts and provokes him, and he quickly becomes confused and frustrated.

“Alright, I’ll try to get him kicked from this f**king server,” said xQc, as he killed him. “F**k it. Just go next. How is that fun? I’m done, dude. This is just killing it. I have to be honest. This is just kind of sad.”

It didn’t take Abe ‘BabeAbe’ Chung to cotton on and react accordingly. He banned Zuckles once and for all, and players and fans think it’s well-deserved based on the evidence.

Zuckles made the announcement himself on social media. “No longer allowed to play on the OTV Rust server,” he said. “Content was fun while it lasted, apologies if I ruined anyone’s rust experience.

OfflineTV’s Rust server has had its fair share of ups and downs, and it has produced plenty of drama.

However, most players and fans agree that there’s no place for metagaming. It’s different from griefing and repeatedly killing others since it’s essentially a form of cheating.