Rust

Zuckles banned from OfflineTV Rust server after “metagaming” xQc

Published: 10/Jan/2021 5:14

by Alex Tsiaoussidis
Zuckles banned OfflineTV Rust
Zuckles

Zuckles is the latest streamer to be banned from the Offline TV Rust server after he was caught “metagaming” Felix ‘xQc’ Lengyel. He acknowledged the ban and apologized on social media. 

Zuckles has been banned from the OfflineTV Rust server after being accused of ‘metagaming.’ For those who don’t know, metagaming is when a player uses real-life knowledge to learn about circumstances in role-playing games and make decisions based on that knowledge.

He isn’t the first player to receive a ban, and he won’t be the last. However, there was a mountain of evidence building up against him. It was only a matter of time before it all came tumbling down, and it eventually did.

Zuckles banned OfflineTV Rust
Zuckles
Zuckles (pictured on the right) has been banned from OfflineTV’s Rust server.

The first piece of evidence happened live on his stream when he read his chat and learned that Felix ‘xQc’ Lengyel was going to raid him. At first, it seems like there is nothing inherently wrong with that since it cannot be helped.

However, not only did he read the comments out loud. He also responded to them and joked about provoking xQc based on this knowledge.

Shortly after, he received a donation from a viewer who warned him xQc was already on the way with multiple C4s to make it happen. Zuckles reacts and changes his course of action based on the information, which is metagaming in a nutshell.

Somebody clipped it as it happened, and the evidence is damning. It’s fair enough that he can’t help viewers dropping him with information, but it doesn’t mean that he needs to act on it.

The incident can also be seen from xQc’s perspective, who was already standing nearby and hoping to launch a surprise raid. Zuckles then taunts and provokes him, and he quickly becomes confused and frustrated.

“Alright, I’ll try to get him kicked from this f**king server,” said xQc, as he killed him. “F**k it. Just go next. How is that fun? I’m done, dude. This is just killing it. I have to be honest. This is just kind of sad.”

It didn’t take Abe ‘BabeAbe’ Chung to cotton on and react accordingly. He banned Zuckles once and for all, and players and fans think it’s well-deserved based on the evidence.

Zuckles made the announcement himself on social media. “No longer allowed to play on the OTV Rust server,” he said. “Content was fun while it lasted, apologies if I ruined anyone’s rust experience.

OfflineTV’s Rust server has had its fair share of ups and downs, and it has produced plenty of drama.

However, most players and fans agree that there’s no place for metagaming. It’s different from griefing and repeatedly killing others since it’s essentially a form of cheating.

GTA

GTA Online leaks hints at next-gen console engine, character transfers

Published: 10/Jan/2021 3:24

by Alex Tsiaoussidis
GTA Online leak next-gen consoles
Rockstar Games

GTA Online

GTA Online dataminers have found evidence the expanded and enhanced edition could include a new and improved next-gen console engine, as well as the ability to transfer characters between platforms. 

It’s been a while since Rockstar Games announced they would release an expanded and enhanced GTA Online edition for next-gen consoles and PC in 2021. However, they remained tight-lipped on the details.

Data miners have been trying to find hidden gems in the lines of code ever since, and they’ve stumbled upon something interesting after the latest update. A pair of reputable leakers named ‘Tez2’ and ‘alloc8or’ shared the information on the GTA Forums. Here’s everything we know so far.

GTA Online leak next-gen consoles
Rockstar Games
GTA Online’s popularity is set to skyrocket even more with the release of a next-gen version.

A next-gen engine based on Red Dead Redemption 2

Interestingly, they found a line of code in the game files that said “rage::fwuiMessageBase.” However, it’s more than simple programming jargon. Instead, it’s an apparent reference to a version of the RAGE Engine used in Red Dead Redemption 2.

It’s still speculation at this point, but it could mean the new version of GTA Online might be based on this engine. It’s superior to the previous engine in many ways, making the game look and feel smoother, and potentially increasing FPS rates on all platforms.

However, the leakers don’t want everyone to get their hopes up and think it’s important to have realistic expectations. They’re adamant it will be a significant upgrade, but aren’t expecting it to be a complete overhaul.

Rockstar Games
GTA Online already looks great, but it’s going to look even better in the next-gen console update.

GTA Online character transfers between platforms

According to the leaks, GTA Online players will be able to transfer their characters between other platforms and next-gen consoles. It’s based on a new line of code that includes “CHasCharacterToTransferDecisionPage.”

It’s not an official confirmation. However, it implies the game will include an interface that asks players to transfer existing characters. That way, nobody will lose track of their character progression when upgrading to the new edition on PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X.

Keep in mind, though, that the code describes it as a “decision,” which could mean it’s a one-time transfer. Either way, it’s still a logical inclusion that many players hoped and expected would happen.

GTA Online leak next-gen consoles
Rockstar Games
GTA Online players will be able to transfer their characters and progress to next-gen consoles.

GTA Online is still one of the best-selling games on all platforms, and it’s easy to see why. Rockstar Games are continually adding new content to keep things fresh for it’s dedicated player base. But at the same time, it also entices new players to join the fun.

The next-gen console update will almost certainly make it even better. It will be interesting to see how it looks and performs. If these leaks are anything to go by, there’s a lot to look forward to.