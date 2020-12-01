Halo Infinite dev gives update as battle royale rumors resurface

Halo Infinite having its very own battle royale mode has been the word on the street for some time now, and finally the project’s community director has issued a response.

The existence of a battle royale mode in the game would come as no surprise to many in the industry, nor should players be shocked if it does come to fruition. Many of the most played shooter games in 2020 have been BR – including Fortnite, Call of Duty Warzone, Apex Legends, PUBG, and others.

Halo Infinite is likely to be one of the biggest games on Xbox Series X|S when it finally releases, and fans of the franchise have been looking for answers in relation to rumors of a potential BR mode.

These are not new links, but speculation has been growing during November about its possible inclusion.

Will Halo Infinite have a battle royale mode?

Taking to Twitter to respond, 343 Industries Community Director – Brian Jarrard – spread his thoughts over a series of tweets.

He said: “Nothing gets a post-holiday Monday going like fresh unfounded Halo Infinite rumors. By the way, yes I’m aware we could help solve this with real news. We certainly have some things we’re overdue on and eager to talk more about. We’re in the process of pulling together a year-end update.”

He followed that up by thanking the community for its support during the global health crisis, as it clearly put huge pressure on the team’s ability to develop their game.

“The Infinite road hasn’t been easy. This year in particular has been incredibly challenging. We have hundreds of developers who truly only want to make the best Halo game they possibly can. It pains all of us when the community is hurting.

“No update is going to satisfy everyone. We want to turn the corner as 2020 comes to an end and leave the challenges of this year behind us and look ahead to 2021. We are committed to bringing you along on this journey, we just ask for a bit of patience and understanding.”

What these comments tell us is that there will soon be further announcements about what to expect from Halo Infinite. While much of the game’s community are waiting in anticipation regarding a potential BR, even in this response the devs have kept their cards pressed firmly against their chests.

Demand is growing for Halo changes, seen with shroud

There appears to be demand from the community for big changes for Infinite, nontheless, with streamer Michael ‘shroud’ Grzesiek arguing that the game needs to adapt to compete in the modern era.

He recently said: “Halo Infinite needs to change a lot [to] so that it meets up with current expectations,” he said. “Halo is dated. But it makes sense. The games are old, so it makes sense for the games to feel dated.”

Of course, a switch to battle royale would be a way for the devs to show they are willing to adapt, but whether or not these rumors come to fruition remains to be seen.