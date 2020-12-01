Logo
Halo Infinite dev gives update as battle royale rumors resurface

Published: 1/Dec/2020 12:48

by David Purcell
Halo Infinite battle royale
343 Industries

Halo Infinite

Halo Infinite having its very own battle royale mode has been the word on the street for some time now, and finally the project’s community director has issued a response. 

The existence of a battle royale mode in the game would come as no surprise to many in the industry, nor should players be shocked if it does come to fruition. Many of the most played shooter games in 2020 have been BR – including Fortnite, Call of Duty Warzone, Apex Legends, PUBG, and others.

Halo Infinite is likely to be one of the biggest games on Xbox Series X|S when it finally releases, and fans of the franchise have been looking for answers in relation to rumors of a potential BR mode.

These are not new links, but speculation has been growing during November about its possible inclusion.

Halo Infinite
Steam
Halo Infinite is expected to launch in 2021.

Will Halo Infinite have a battle royale mode?

Taking to Twitter to respond, 343 Industries Community Director – Brian Jarrard – spread his thoughts over a series of tweets.

He said: “Nothing gets a post-holiday Monday going like fresh unfounded Halo Infinite rumors. By the way, yes I’m aware we could help solve this with real news. We certainly have some things we’re overdue on and eager to talk more about. We’re in the process of pulling together a year-end update.”

He followed that up by thanking the community for its support during the global health crisis, as it clearly put huge pressure on the team’s ability to develop their game.

“The Infinite road hasn’t been easy. This year in particular has been incredibly challenging. We have hundreds of developers who truly only want to make the best Halo game they possibly can. It pains all of us when the community is hurting.

“No update is going to satisfy everyone. We want to turn the corner as 2020 comes to an end and leave the challenges of this year behind us and look ahead to 2021. We are committed to bringing you along on this journey, we just ask for a bit of patience and understanding.”

What these comments tell us is that there will soon be further announcements about what to expect from Halo Infinite. While much of the game’s community are waiting in anticipation regarding a potential BR, even in this response the devs have kept their cards pressed firmly against their chests.

Demand is growing for Halo changes, seen with shroud

Shroud Halo Infinite
343 Industries / Shroud
Shroud is just one of many who have been vocal about Halo’s need to adapt.

There appears to be demand from the community for big changes for Infinite, nontheless, with streamer Michael ‘shroud’ Grzesiek arguing that the game needs to adapt to compete in the modern era.

He recently said: “Halo Infinite needs to change a lot [to] so that it meets up with current expectations,” he said. “Halo is dated. But it makes sense. The games are old, so it makes sense for the games to feel dated.”

Of course, a switch to battle royale would be a way for the devs to show they are willing to adapt, but whether or not these rumors come to fruition remains to be seen.

FIFA

When is FUTMAS in FIFA 21? Promo countdown, start date, SBC & Objectives

Published: 1/Dec/2020 12:43

by Connor Bennett
FUTMAS logo for FIFA 21
Graphics: EA SPORTS

FIFA 21 FIFA Ultimate Team FUTMAS

FUTMAS in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team is just around the corner, so, it’s time to take a look at what we can expect and when it should be releasing. 

Throughout the year in FIFA, EA SPORTS releases a number of holiday-themed promos into Ultimate Team so that fans can get their hands on new content – be it a new set of cards, cosmetics, or SBCs. 

Already in FIFA 21, we’ve had Black Friday and Halloween – with the latter being represented by Rulebreakers instead of the usual Scream cards. Next, it’ll be the turn of FUTMAS – EA’s yearly Christmas event, where there are plenty of rewards up for grabs. 

This year could be a little different,  seeing how the next-gen upgrade for FIFA 21 goes live on December 4 – but that shouldn’t impact things too much. It should still, for the most part, be the FUTMAS promo fans have come to know and love. 

Respawn Entertainment
Plenty of clues are left in FUTMAS loading screens for whats coming to FIFA.

When does FUTMAS start in FIFA 21?

In recent years, FUTMAS has released around the first and second weeks of December – running all the way through until around New Year’s Eve. 

So, with that in mind, and knowing that EA typically releases their new content on a Friday, it seems as if Friday, December 11 is the ideal day for them to release this year’s FUTMAS content. 

However, they could switch things up and opt for a different day – just like how TOTY cards were released on a Friday and Monday in FIFA 20. So, we’ll just have to wait and see what EA does. 

FIFA 21 FUTMAS cards and rewards

In years past, FUTMAS has followed an advent calendar system, so, there are new rewards each day.

Typically, these have been based around a team standing in a league table and how a nation stacks up in the FIFA rankings. So, for the first day, we’d get someone from a team who finished 12th last season, and a Belgium player – given they are, currently, the #1 team in FIFA’s national rankings. 

Plus, we should also get a new card design as well. Hopefully, EA doesn’t stray from the usual designs, but a spruced-up look would be welcome.

FIFA FUTMAS cards
EA SPORTS
In the past, FUTMAS cards have been red and green with a pinch of snow on top.

FUTMAS SBCs and Objectives in FIFA 21

If EA keeps with tradition, and there’s nothing to say that they won’t, these cards will be released through daily SBCs. You’ll have 24 hours to complete them, and once they’re gone, they’re gone for good.

Additionally, there will also be objectives to complete. These won’t always reward you with cards, and there should be kits, badges, tifos, and the likes in there. Though, these objectives should refresh every few days. 

FIFA 21 FUTMAS packs

Plus, we should also get some lightning rounds when it comes to packs.

Don’t expect any new pack types, just the ones we’ve come to know and open each and every year. 

As we get closer and closer to FIFA 21’s FUTMAS promo, we’ll be updating this article with new info, so be sure to check back in with us.

Also, be sure to check our FIFA Twitter page – @UltimateTeamUK – where we’ll also provide updates on what to expect with regards to FUTMAS.