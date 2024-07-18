Deadrop finally gets new update after Dr Disrespect’s exit from studio

Midnight Society’s Deadrop has released its first gameplay update since distancing itself from Dr Disrespect on June 24.

Dr Disrespect was one of the main founders behind Deadrop, helping fund and promote the project, which has been in development since 2021.

The official Deadrop account made its first X repost on July 17, sharing information from Midnight Society that the game would be entering the founder testing stage, bringing it one step closer to an early access launch.

“While the past few weeks have been challenging, we’re more confident than ever in our team, our work, and our mission,” they said. “Our goal for DEADROP remains unchanged: creating a next-gen PvPvE extraction shooter. This week, we enter the Founder Testing stage, marking the start of the final development phase leading to our early access launch in the coming months.”

At the end of June, allegations began surfacing against Dr Disrespect regarding his 2020 Twitch ban. Four years later, Twitch employees started coming forward with evidence claiming he had been banned for inappropriately messaging a minor through Twitch Whispers.

Midnight Society Studio Head behind Deadrop, Robert Bowling, made a comment on June 25 about the situation regarding Dr Disrespect amidst the company cutting ties with him.

“If you inappropriately message a minor, I can not work with you,” stated Bowling. “Period. I promised to only act on facts, and I did.”

The same day, Dr Disrespect made an official statement regarding the rumors of his Twitch ban, admitting to messaging a minor in an inappropriate manner.

By that time, brands that had once associated themselves with him had already started distancing themselves. Turtle Beach removed his headset from their storefronts and the San Francisco 49ers stated they would no longer be working with him.

Those interested in trying Deadrop can access the founder testing by purchasing an NFT located on the Midnight Society’s OpenSea site. The original NFTs could be purchased for $50, which would give the buyer exclusive access to Deadrop and other perks.

You can still purchase these NFTs on OpenSea, but their resell price varies from $70 to $6,000, depending on the selection.