Dr Disrespect says he’s willing to stream on Twitter/X under one condition

Streaming icon Dr Disrespect says he’s willing to move from YouTube to broadcast on Elon Musk’s Twitter/X — but only under one specific condition.

There are few names as immediately recognizable as Dr Disrespect in the streaming world.

The two-time Blockbuster video games champion is a veritable internet icon, best known for the speed, violence, and precision that his high-energy broadcasts bring to millions of viewers all around the globe.

In fact, the Doc has officially overtaken IShowSpeed as the most-watched North American streamer on YouTube… but now, he might take over a totally different platform.

YouTube/DrDisrespect Dr Disrespect is YouTube’s top streamer… but could he be looking for a new home?

Dr Disrespect reveals what it would take for him to stream on Twitter/X

It’s no secret that Doc got famously banned from Twitch way back in 2020. Since then, he’s been streaming on YouTube, but that hasn’t stopped him from entertaining the idea of broadcasting on other platforms in the years since then.

In a recent broadcast, Dr Disrespect contemplated the possibility of moving his streams over to Twitter/X… but said that it would take the platform’s big boss himself, Elon Musk, directly contacting him to make it actually happen.

“If Elon showed up at the La Casa via his brand-new Tesla truck and says, ‘Doc, you’re the best at what you do’ — which is… Elon, duh. Duh, Elon. I know I’m the best at what I do.”

“If he were to approach me with, ‘Hey, let’s build this platform, let’s get some — I want streaming to be taken to the next level.’ ’cause that’s what we do, we take things to the next level. We always have, and we always will. …as of right now, I’d be yes. Let’s do it. As of right now.”

This latest comment from the Doc follows a major development in his presence on YouTube earlier this month. Although he’d been firmly eyeing a spot on Kick (to the tune of $50 million), talks between the streamer and the platform broke down.

After that, YouTube Gaming gave him a follow on social media and even teased what appears to be a silhouette of the streamer with a question mark icon, seeming to hint that they might give him a lucrative deal to stay on their site.

However, other posts from the two-time have fans convinced he’s moving to Kick for that sweet $50 million, anyway.

For now, the future of Doc’s streams is up in the air, leaving fans more anxious than ever to hear how things will pan out.