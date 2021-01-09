Logo
Dream gives his final response to Minecraft speedrun cheating drama

Published: 9/Jan/2021 17:56

by Julian Young
The Minecraft community has been in an uproar since YouTuber ‘Dream’ was accused of cheating during his 1.16 speedrun. Now, the YouTuber has voiced his final thoughts on the allegations and their impact on his channel moving forward.

On December 11, 2020 the Minecraft speedrunning mod team released a YouTube video accusing popular content creator Dream of cheating. The video described how after reviewing Dream’s 1.16 submission, several events in the speedrun appeared to be statistically impossible.

The content creator hit back at the accusations on social media, and later released his own video rebuttal that explained how the allegations were incorrect. The YouTuber even hired an astrophysicist from consulting company Photoexcitation to help disprove the mod team’s claims.

The Minecraft community quickly took sides, with Dream’s supporters, critics, and even other Minecraft creators weighing in on the drama in their own posts and videos. After a month of constant debate, Dream reached out via Twitter to offer his final thoughts on the situation.

Dream XD Cheating Response Video YouTube
YouTube / DreamXD
Several rounds of Twitter and Reddit threads, along with YouTube videos, have been posted by each side of the Dream cheating drama.

In the first of two Twitter threads, Dream began by discussing some of the statistical disagreements between the mod team and the astrophysicist he hired. After going over the most recent arguments from each side, he switched gears to his closing thoughts on the matter.

“I don’t want to argue anymore about whether I cheated or not, because there’s not much I can say,” he started off. “I’m sure most people have formed their opinion at this point,” Dream went on, referencing how the community seems to have largely made up their minds on the drama.

The YouTuber also confirmed that he intends to stay active in Minecraft speedrunning, saying “I still love the community and want to help in any way I can.” The creator voiced his support for both his fellow speedrunners and the mod team, despite the allegations made against him.

In his final tweets regarding the drama, Dream acknowledged how much the events had affected the Minecraft community as a whole. The YouTuber also admitted that his response to the initial allegations added to the tense situation, and said he “take[s] full responsibility for that.”

Dream wrapped up his thoughts with one final statement: “This will be my final tweets regarding it I believe, so I just want to say that I love you guys and I’m looking forward to everything in the future :)” and it appears the creator intends to put the matter behind him moving forward.

While the YouTuber is trying to move past the cheating allegations – and continues to maintain he did not alter his 1.16 run in any unacceptable ways –  it remains to be seen how this might affect his future speedrun submissions and the position he holds in the Minecraft community.

16-year-old TommyInnit hits 40K Twitch subs, raking in over $150,000

Published: 9/Jan/2021 17:04

by Connor Bennett
TommyInnit on Twitch talking to his camera
Twitch: TommyInnit

Minecraft star Thomas ‘Tommyinnit’ Simons hit the ridiculous mark of 40,000 subscribers on Twitch, which, even with the most conservative estimates, would bag him around $150,000 per month. 

Even though it’s been around since 2009, Minecraft has become incredibly popular with creators in the last 18 months, as many have flocked to the sandbox survival game.

Some have only had a brief stint playing the game, but others like the DreamSMP server players, have stuck around for much longer and had a huge amount of success. 

Their videos and streams rack up millions of views, with 16-year-old Tommyinnit having the most success when it comes to Twitch by amassing over 40,000 paying subscribers on the Amazon-owned platform.

Tommyinnit gasps while filming
twitch.tv/tommyinnit
Tommyinnit has seen an incredible rise to success in the past year.

The 16-year-old British streamer hit the crazy mark during his January 7 stream where he dived into the DreamSMP server for just over an hour’s worth of play. 

The subscriptions quickly rolled in and after starting with just over 39,000 subs,  he eclipsed his goal of 40,000 subs by the halfway point. That, if it held up – and assuming that the streamer gets around $3.50 per $5 sub (the exact split can vary) – would equate to over $150,000 per month.

As his stream came to an end, and presumably so did a number of subscriptions, his total dipped to just under the 40,000 mark – finishing up at 39,674. In total, for that hour-long stream alone though, he got 957 subs. 

Screenshot of Twitch stats for most subscribers
TwitchTracker
Tommy sits in 4th of all Twitch streamers, with xQc having the most.

That total of 39,674 puts him fourth of all Twitch streamers when it comes to subscribers. According to TwitchTracker, Tommy sits just behind xQc, NICKMERCS, and Ibai, and is just ahead of fifth-placed Sykunno. 

It should be noted that Twitch does not publicly disclose subscriber counts, and so we must rely on figures provided by the streamers themselves.

In addition, the Minecrafter also averages around four million views on his DreamSNP YouTube uploads too, so, he’s not going to be strapped for cash anytime soon. Despite all this, he still goes to college – and once had to end his stream suddenly when he remembered he had an essay due the next day.