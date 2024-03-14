Dragon’s Dogma 2 players are spending absurd amount of time in character creator

Dragon’s Dogma 2 players are getting into the spirit of the Capcom RPG by spending hours obsessing over their characters.

Dragon’s Dogma 2 is just around the corner and people are pretty excited to get the first mainline entry into the franchise in 12 years. The fantasy RPG seems poised to make a splash, satiating old players and alluring new ones too.

To Capcom’s credit, it made a savvy move, releasing the character creator for the game free for everyone last week. Often, before diving into an RPG game, you can spend a couple of hours making a character, keeping you from jumping too deep into the game at launch. This is a great way to split that process up and build some anticipation for the game’s release.

It helps that it’s a really powerful character creator, too. We’ve already seen some excellent recreations of famous pop culture characters, and if you want to design your Arisen so they are perfect, it can be a time-sink. Some players are taking that to a real extreme, though.

Some players are putting tens of hours into character creation

Players are revealing just how much time they are putting into designing their characters in-game (It’s important to note, characters made now do come forward when the full game launches).

One player revealed they put over 27 hours into the character creator. In a Reddit thread, they said: “I’ve never spent this much time in a character creator before. I keep refining my pawn and Arisen, trying out different combinations”

“Genius move by the DD2 team, IMO. I’m already 100% invested in my characters.”

In another thread on Reddit, a player showed they had 17 hours of playtime in the character creator, jokingly saying: “I had some great fun with this have but endgame is really lacking.” In that thread, another player shared an image of having over 57 hours in the creator, which is frankly, absurd.

Of course, a lot of this can be, and likely is idle time where people have been sitting in menus. Still, it’s clear this character creator has struck a chord with players. Even if you’ve no interest in playing Dragon’s Dogma 2, this is just a great character creator you could use for a whole host of reasons. However, it’s sure to whet your appetite for climbing all over a bunch of really big monsters and building out your legend as an Arisen.

