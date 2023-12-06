Baldur’s Gate 3 players have spent over 8000 years in character creation

Baldur’s Gate 3 players have spent a little over 8000 years in the character creation screens combined, according to new stats released by Larian Studios.

By now Baldur’s Gate 3 has established itself as one of the runaway success stories of 2023, and it looks poised to clean house at The Game Awards. A bit part of that popularity is the extensive character creation system, that lets players choose from a variety of classes, subclasses and races.

Considering this character, which the community has collectively dubbed as “Tav” is one you’ll be looking at for the entirety of the game, it’s not surprising that players have spent quite a while making sure everything about their avatar is perfect.

But now Larian Studios have published new stats revealing just how long Baldur’s Gate players have spent in these systems, and the number might be higher than you think.

Larian Studios releases new stats for Baldur’s Gate 3 players

In a post on the developer’s official Twitter account, Larian Studios released a series of stats about Baldur’s Gate 3, in a similar structure to what they did a few weeks after the game first launched.

The tweet claimed that 94% of players had taken it upon themselves to make their own characters for the game, which is quite impressive considering the quality of the pre-made origin characters you can play as.

Among other stats, the numbers showed that Baldur’s Gate 3 players had spent a combined total of 8196 years in the character creation stages of the game, which totals out to around 72 million hours. Getting the right Tav is clearly something players take very seriously.

