Don’t cheat on Astarion in Baldur’s Gate 3’s Patch 7 or you’ll regret it

Astarion, the beloved vampire spawn in Baldur’s Gate 3, has new reactions from Patch 7 to players who decide to cheat on him, and he certainly won’t be happy about it.

Larian Studios’ Patch 7 for its D&D RPG brought along many fresh features, such as new evil endings, camp interactions, and even official mod support.

Now that this latest update is in players’ hands, everyone is talking about new findings that Larian Studios kept close to its chest until release. One such change has Astarion react viscerally to players who dare to cheat on him.

One fan’s Reddit post outlined how Astarion hates cheaters in Patch 7 and linked to a video where spawn Astarion reacted harshly to a player cheating on him with Mizora, Wyll’s devilish patron.

After a fun night with Mizora, the Tav in the video said they regretted every moment right before Astarion walked in on them.

While Astarion could have acted angry, he instead sounded deeply disappointed, which stung even more. Although Tav explained their regrets and desired to stay with Astarion, the vampire spawn had more hurtful words to say.

“I really thought there was more to you. That you were better than other people. More fool me, I suppose,” he said with disdain. He continued to wonder how he could even trust his lover anymore.

One Persuasion check has the chance to change the relationship’s fate. If the player succeeds, it will push Astarion towards mending the relationship instead of abandoning it.

But if the player fails the Persuasion, Astarion lays into Tav even more. “It was selfish. It was you not thinking about anyone but yourself. And that’s a feeling I know too well.” Ouch!

The replies to the Reddit post sharing this new dialogue loved the vulnerability that spawn Astarion showed. Still, some fans were sad about how easy it was to sway Astarion’s opinion.

“Honestly, it’s kinda sad how incredibly easy it is to persuade him to forgive this shit. You don’t even need to pass any checks, just choose ‘I’m sorry’,” a fan noted, pointing out how players don’t even need to use that Persuasion check to convince him to stay.

On the flip side, many players have wanted to break up with Astarion over a terrible Dark Urge pet name.