Baldur’s Gate 3 devs explain how mod support works on consoles

Baldur’s Gate 3 players anxiously await the arrival of official mod support as part of Patch 7‘s release in September, including those on console who finally have more details on how mods will work.

While the developers previously shared that the Xbox and PlayStation versions of the game would be getting access to mods, fans weren’t sure how it would work since mods are largely used on PC.

Larian Studios has helped clear up lingering questions and concerns, offering a simple explanation of what Baldur’s Gate 3 console players can look forward to doing when mod support finally arrives.

Article continues after ad

Larian Studios / Sildur ) are a popular choice.

Larian responded to an X user who asked if the mods will be coming to console. The studio clarified that PS5 and Xbox versions will have “curated mods” for players to install, though they “won’t be able to create mods using the toolkit.”

This means that, while Xbox and PlayStation fans won’t have the full modding experience like PC players, they will still be able to use mods to change their game.

Article continues after ad

Many console players seem fine with this arrangement, as seen on the Baldur’s Gate 3 subreddit.

One Reddit user said this is all they need, saying, “I’m honestly just excited for the basic ‘Bring everyone with you’ and to have a few extra classes/races as options. Give me that and I’ll be happy!”

Article continues after ad

Other fans also explain that the ability to expand the game’s party size is truly the only mod they want to use, which is a testament to how well the game is designed in its base form.

This is also reflected in one Baldur’s Gate 3 fans’ comment on the subreddit, “Larian just gets better and better.”

Larian Studios continues to strike a great chord with its fanbase, and its clarification on how mods will work on consoles represents another win for the Baldur’s Gate 3 developer.