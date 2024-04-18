Baldur’s Gate 3 Patch 7 early patch notes: Evil endings, official mod tools, more

Larian Studios has revealed details about Baldur’s Gate 3’s highly-anticipated Patch 7. Here’s what to know about the upcoming update, including new features and its closed beta.

Fresh off some major wins at the BAFTAs, Baldur’s Gate 3 developer Larian Studios has given players an update on what’s coming to the game in Patch 7.

While the patch does not yet have a release date or window, Larian has provided a good idea of what to expect when it eventually launches. Patch 7 is shaping up to be one of the game’s biggest updates yet, introducing more ending cinematics, bug fixes, and modding tools that are sure to extend the game’s life.

Article continues after ad

Here’s everything we know about Baldur’s Gate 3 Patch 7.

What’s coming in Baldur’s Gate 3 Patch 7?

Larian Studios

Baldur’s Gate 3 Patch 7 is set to make two major additions. The first will add brand-new ending cinematics for players who want to walk on the dark side. In an community update, Larian gave a sneak peek of the new cinematics, calling them “improved evil endings to the game for even darker conclusions to your most sinister playthroughs” and noting “that includes you non-Durge players.”

Article continues after ad

The other big addition coming in Patch 7 revolves around official modding tools. Larian has embraced Baldur’s Gate 3 mods and modders since launch and is adding tools to let players “change up visuals, animations, sounds, stats, and more to overhaul Baldur’s Gate 3 into the weird nightmare realm of your dreams.”

Article continues after ad

Larian says the patch will “begin introducing” these tools, indicating that even more options will be coming down the line.

Patch 7 will also fix some bugs, with Larian specifically mentioning “Jaheira’s unwillingness to follow the group and jump into combat, Wyll’s less-than-romantic greetings, as well as the mysteriously disappearing Narrator lines from the Gortash and Dark Urge confrontation.”

Since Patch 7 is so big – and Larian says there are “new features we’ve yet to go into detail on” – the developers plan to hold a closed beta on PC to test the update ahead of its full release on all systems. No details on when this will take place or how to get selected have been announced, but Larian says it will share more info “in the coming weeks.”

Article continues after ad