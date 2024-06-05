How Baldur’s Gate 3 modding works on console: Installation, PC differences, more

Baldur’s Gate 3 is introducing officially supported mods to both Xbox and PlayStation users, so here is everything you need to know about when the functionality is arriving and how it will work.

Baldur’s Gate 3 has cemented itself as one of the most successful games of the modern era, winning multiple prizes at the Game Awards and amassing a massive player base to boot.

While modding has been a staple of the game since day one on PC, player-driven creations will be getting a major boost, with official mod support arriving as part of Patch 7’s release in September 2024.

In the lead-up to the September patch, developer Larian has been sprinkling in new information as to what console players can expect from modding, how it will work, and if there will be any difference between how mods operate on console versus PC.

As such, here is a breakdown of how Baldur’s Gate 3 modding will work on consoles.

Baldur’s Gate 3 console mod support: When will it be available?

As part of BG3’s Patch 7 update, set to go live at some point in September 2024, the game will introduce official support mods to both Xbox Series S/X and PlayStation 5 users.

The exact date this patch will go live is still unconfirmed, so be sure to check back in with this section as we update it down the line.

Baldur’s Gate 3 modding on consoles: What mods will be available?

Those playing Baldur’s Gate 3 on consoles will be limited in what mods they can use as Larian is only providing modding support via their official toolkit.

However, players will still have the chance to mod subclasses, weapons, dice skins, and spells in Baldur’s Gate 3, however, it is yet to be confirmed if you’ll be able to add races on consoles.

As such, console players will sadly not be able to create new stories, cinematics, or anything of the like, however, they will still be able to play around with the other mods on offer.

Differences between modding on consoles vs PC

While console players will have access to mods when the September patch does go live, there will be some specific parameters with what players can add and change about Baldur’s Gate 3, as mentioned above.

PC players will still be able to create and use unofficial mods on platforms such as Nexus, the devs clarifying in a recent X post that PS5 and Xbox versions will have “curated mods” for players to install, though they “won’t be able to create mods using the toolkit.”

How to install Baldur’s Gate 3 mods on consoles

At the time of writing, developer Larian has not provided a clear outline of how console players will be able to access mods in Baldur’s Gate 3.

However, it is likely the process will be similar to how Bethesda provides mod support for consoles with Skyrim and Fallout by updating the UI to include modding options and support.

Baldur’s Gate 3’s Patch 7 is set to go live in September 2024.