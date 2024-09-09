Baldur’s Gate 3 has another “impossible” ending hidden in Patch 7

One Baldur’s Gate 3 player has managed to uncover a new “impossible” ending that was added in Patch 7 and it’s a doozy.

Baldur’s Gate 3’s Patch 7 has added new evil endings alongside official mod support. In these endings, you get to pull off some really vile things that weren’t possible before. Speaking of which, YouTuber SlimX uncovered yet another evil ending hidden away in the new update.

However, unlike the others, this one has an “impossible” tag similar to the hidden Lae’zel ending, which can’t be achieved by normal means in the game.

Imagine this. After everything you went through from the beginning to cure yourself of the tadpole or take control of everyone – suddenly you have a change of heart. Spoiler alert below.

By blocking the “impossible” tag, we can see that this ending sees your character standing in front of many other people, similar to how the other new evil endings start. The difference is that you now have two additional options.

The first option is to remove the tadpole and leave with your companions. The other, however, is a much more disturbing option: remove the tadpole and walk away from everything alone.

Choosing either option has a similar outcome, where you first use all your might to get the tadpole out. Depending on your choice, your companions either walk away with you from all the chaos or… you simply leave everything behind solo.

Perhaps it’s not typically evil in the sense that you’d slaughter the whole city – but remembering how your companions put so much trust in you since earlier in the game, only to be left behind with the other option when you could’ve also saved them at the end still stings.

Seeing you just walk away from everything at the finale feels pretty absurd, and maybe that’s the reason these choices weren’t normally accessible in the first place.