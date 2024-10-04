Baldur’s Gate 3 mod makes CoD-like zombies game mode possible

One Baldur’s Gate 3 modder has managed to turn the RPG into a round-based zombie experience similar to Call of Duty.

Ever since Baldur’s Gate 3 modders got their hands on the unlocked toolkit, we’ve seen some impressive creations that players thought wouldn’t be possible before. After all, at one point, Larian did mention that the mod toolkit won’t let you create new stories or levels. Yet, here we are.

Not only have modders made a map of Avernus or a real-time combat mod, but now one modder has taken it to the next level by creating an all-new zombies game mode.

While mod author Crucible Gaming claimed that this mod is still a work in progress, we can already see it in action thanks to a video uploaded to YouTube.

So, the way this mod works is that you’ll be taken into a custom map, where you’ll play a “round-based Zombies mode.”

Once you’ve selected an option that says you’re ready, a wave of zombies will spawn as you stand in an open platform area. From here, it’ll be like the usual turn-based combat you’d expect from Baldur’s Gate 3, but with a few tweaks.

In this modded zombie game mode, you’ll earn 100 gold each time you kill an enemy. This gold can then be spent to buy a “Mystery Box” that gives you various items, including a new weapon and healing potion, among others. You only have 15 seconds to do this, though, before the next wave spawns on the map.

Aside from the Mystery Box, the author mentioned that there’ll be some perks that will allow you to influence the gameplay, one of which gives you extra movement speed.

So far, despite still being a work in progress, the map already has different spots you can go to give you a better position. It’ll be interesting to see how things will look once the game mode is fully fleshed out.