Baldur’s Gate 3 mod finally lets you save key NPC

Thanks to one Baldur’s Gate 3 mod, you’ll no longer have to go through hoops if you want to save fan favorite bard Alfira.

One of the things that make Baldur’s Gate 3 so enjoyable is that the game encourages so many different playthroughs. With plenty of options and paths, no run can feel or play out the exact same way.

While the possibilities are endless, doing an evil run isn’t something everyone can do easily. Not only does this type of playthrough lock you out from certain rewards, but playing as a Dark Urge will eventually lead you to murder Alfira, assuming she’s still alive by the time a specific scene triggers.

There is a way to save her, but most of the time, you’ll have to go through hoops. Additionally, some players have reported knocking her out doesn’t always do the job. However, now there’s a quick and easy solution for this, thanks to the “Save Alfira” mod created by TLG53787.

Larian Studios/Dexerto A permanent Alfira companion mod in Baldur’s Gate 3 would be so amazing.

As the name suggests, this mod allows players to keep Alfira alive by automatically replacing her with Quil during Dark Urge Origin’s night scene.

For the uninitiated, Quil is essentially a backup bard NPC that will show up in camp if Alfira gets killed before Dark Urge’s murder scene begins. Your companions will still react to you doing the evil deed the next morning, but at least Alfira is spared in your playthrough.

It’s worth knowing that if Alfira actually makes it until the end of the game in a Dark Urge playthrough, you’ll receive a letter from her. It’s a nice detail from Larian showing how much your actions matter throughout the game.

Those who want to install this mod can head over to Nexus Mods to download it. However, you’ll need to familiarize yourself with using the Baldur’s Gate 3 Mod Manager first to get it working properly.