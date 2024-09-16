First custom Baldur’s Gate 3 maps are already here and Avernus is upon us

Following the news regarding the Baldur’s Gate 3 mod toolkit being unlocked, talented modders have now found a way to create custom maps in the game.

Before Baldur’s Gate 3’s Patch 7 dropped, Larian had already teased players regarding the official mod toolkit. While it’s mentioned that the separate software could allow players to make their own mods, the studio has also clarified that it won’t be possible to create new levels with it.

Yet, it only took a modder around two days to crack the code and unlock more advanced features. And now, some custom Baldur’s Gate 3 maps made within the toolkit are already being showcased.

As spotted in a Reddit thread, one user shared screenshots of a custom map featuring a castle by the seaside. In addition to these images, they’ve also shared a video showcasing a closer look at the map, testing a character to walk around in it.

They explained: “It seems like the unlocked editor is very promising for custom campaigns! I hope that means we will eventually get some full-on user-made DLC or new campaigns, much like there are in the Skyrim modding scene.”

And that’s not all. In a separate post, they have also shared another custom map, this time featuring one of the locations fans have been dreaming about, Avernus. For so long now, players have been begging for this location to be added to the game even as a separate DLC, seeing one of Karlach’s endings.

Surroundings covered in red and orange hues, a flowing river that looks like it’s made out of blood, and ashes falling from the sky as the feeling of danger looms over describe this place well. All these were made by the user, who claimed to still be a work in progress, as titled in the video.

Many players who came to see these previews were stunned and excited for what comes next, given how the toolkit opens up so many new possibilities.

It’ll be interesting to see what modders and players in the community will cook when it comes to mods in the game.