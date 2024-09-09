Baldur’s Gate 3 modders crack dev tools for true D&D experience

Baldur’s Gate 3 modders have surpassed Larian’s expectations by unlocking dev tools in a matter of days. This pushes the creative potential of official mods far beyond what was anticipated.

Baldur’s Gate 3 finally has official mod support thanks to the launch of the highly anticipated Patch 7. Of course, players have been modding the game since its earliest days with the worst romances imaginable and important fixes to Half-Orc genitals, we just have Larian’s okay now.

Modders have wasted no time in enhancing the experience of Baldur’s Gate 3 by adding more fan-favorite Dungeons & Dragons classes and species to the game. Not content with what Larian has given them, however, one modder has already unlocked the game’s developer toolkit.

Nexus Mods user Siegfre’s BG3 Toolkit Unlocked mod gives modders the proverbial keys to the kingdom of Baldur’s Gate 3. Interestingly, the potential this offers could make it a closer adaptation of the tabletop roleplaying giant than it already was.

Dexerto Time to concoct a campaign where Karlach has the happiest ending possible.

The official modding tools for Baldur’s Gate 3 do offer a degree of freedom but had been intentionally limited by Larian. Initially, they were only meant to offer the ability to tweak or create things like classes, items, balance, and more which is more than enough for some.

Siegfre’s mod however removes a number of the barriers imposed by Larian. “This mod unlocks all the disabled features and enables write permissions for the BG3 Toolkit. Including level editing, save editing, and more,” they explain in the mod’s description.

The primary takeaway here is the access to level editing that this new kit gives modders. With this, those who are inclined will be able to create custom scenarios and even whole campaigns, much like a Dungeon Master would on the tabletop.

Given that this particular mod is so fresh, it will likely take some time until we see it used to its fullest potential. It should also be noted that with separate approval processes for consoles, people playing Baldur’s Gate 3 on PlayStation or Xbox may miss out on some of what this toolkit can produce.

