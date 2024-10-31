Baldur’s Gate 3 devs reveal a staggering amount of mod downloads since Patch 7

Baldur’s Gate 3 is no stranger to posting big numbers and Larian has added another feather to its cap since the introduction of mod support.

It’s hard to quantify the scope of Baldur’s Gate 3 in terms of depth and player choice. A completionist run of the game can take you close to 200 hours and even after gathering all of the game’s achievements, there will still be stones unturned.

In a game that big, you wouldn’t think players would feel the need to add more, but you’d be dead wrong. Official mod support was on the wishlists of most players before the game even launched and with the arrival of Patch 7, we finally got it.

Article continues after ad

In case you were wondering just how much fans of Baldur’s Gate 3 had been clamoring for official mods, Larian has revealed the eye-watering number of mods that have been downloaded since Patch 7 dropped on September 5, 2024. Over 50,000,000 in just over a month. Apparently, one in particular stood out to the developer.

Article continues after ad

The big takeaway for the studio seems to be that 10,000 freaks had to have a mod that changed Withers’ name to ‘Bone Daddy’. “So, uh, glad we could facilitate that,” Larian concluded their Tweet.

Article continues after ad

The romantic obsession with Withers has played out in other Baldur’s Gate 3 mods. Some players even doctored cutscenes to add a full romance option with the fandom’s most beloved corpse.

Obviously name changes and kissing scenes for Withers aren’t the only Baldur’s Gate 3 mods making the rounds. Since the developer toolkit was cracked within days of the mod support’s launch, players have exceeded Larian’s expectations with stuff like first-person mods that even the game’s director is impressed with.

Article continues after ad

If you haven’t played around with Baldur’s Gate 3’s modding options, this is your sign to do so. Check out our guide on installing mods for the game to get started.