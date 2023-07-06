Deep Rock Galatic crossplay: How to play cross-platform with friends

Deep Rock Galatic is a unique co-op title where you head into dangerous caves to mine important resources and fend off hostile enemies, but does the game support cross-platform play?

Ghost Ship Games delivered one of the most interesting multiplayer experiences when Deep Rock Galatic launched back in 2020, and new players are discovering the game every day. In this vibrant FPS, players take on the role of a Dwarf miner and are tasked with exploring procedurally generated caves to mine important resources and battle swarms of alien bugs.

You can play the game solo by undertaking missions alongside a helpful little robot named Bosco, but Deep Rock Galatic is at its best as a multiplayer experience where you team up with three others to enter the caves, with each of you taking on a different role for the mission.

With the game being available on most platforms, you may be wondering if it supports cross-platform play, after all being able to play with friends no matter the device is extremely handy.

With that in mind, here’s everything you need to know about crossplay in Deep Rock Galatic.

Ghost Ship Games Deep Rock Galatic is a fantastic game to play with friends!

Is Deep Rock Galatic cross-platform?

Yes, Deep Rock Galatic does have cross-platform play however there are some limitations depending on the platform you’re using.

At the time of writing, Deep Rock Galatic currently only supports crossplay for Xbox Series S/X, Xbox One, and PC via Windows. This means players using any of these devices can enjoy cross-platform features and play with their friends.

Although the game is also on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and PC via Steam, unfortunately, crossplay is not available for any of these at the moment. There’s a chance the feature will be rolled out across the PlayStation consoles and the Steam version of the game in the future, however, the developers haven’t provided any indication of when this may happen.

As soon as any official news about cross-platform play for PS4, PS5, and Steam is shared, we’ll be sure to update this page.

Does Deep Rock Galatic have cross-progression?

Yes, Deep Rock Galatic does have cross-progression.

This means you’ll be able to carry all your progress over and pick up where you left off on multiple platforms. Unlike crossplay, the cross-progression feature in Deep Rock Galatic is supported on all available platforms.

