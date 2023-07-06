Rocket League cross-play: How to play cross-platform with friends

Rocket League is one of the most popular multiplayer games out there but is the game cross-platform? We’ve got the answer in our handy hub.

Psyonix’s Rocket League is one of the most unique multiplayer titles out there, giving players the chance to play football with cars. While it takes a while to get used to the controls, you’ll soon be zooming around the court trying to score as many goals as possible.

The game is notorious for having a high skill ceiling so if you want to pull off the most complex monitors you’ll have to invest a lot of time and thankfully this is a perfect game to enjoy with friends by your side.

Many players may be wondering if Rocket League is cross-platform, however, as the game is now available on everything from Nintendo Switch to PC. After all, being able to play with your friends no matter what devices they’re using is extremely handy.

With that in mind, here’s everything you need to know about cross-platform play in Rocket League.

Contents

Psyonix Rocket League is a great game to enjoy with friends!

Is Rocket League cross-platform?

Yes, Rocket League is cross-platform. Since the game became free-to-play in the summer of 2020, crossplay has been supported for all consoles including PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch, PC, and Mac, so you can team up or play against your friends on any platform.

How to enable crossplay in Rocket League

If you’re booting up Rocket League for the first time, cross-platform play won’t automatically be enabled in the game, so you’ll need to activate the feature which you can easily do by following the steps below:

Start Rocket League on your platform of choice From the main menu click on ‘Settings’ Navigate to the ‘Gameplay’ tab You’ll find a box marked ‘Cross-Platform play’ in this menu, simply tick the box next to it and the feature will be enabled!

Does Rocket League have cross-progression?

Yes, Rocket League does have cross-progression. This feature was also introduced alongside full cross-platform play when the game went free-to-play.

If you want to carry over all your progress from console to console, however, you’ll need to create an Epic Games account, and then link your Rocket League through the official site.

You can either create an Epic Games account through the website here, or you should be prompted to make one when you open the game for the first time.

Once this has been done, simply log in to your Rocket League account on any device and all of your progress should be carried over.

That’s everything you need to know about cross-platform play in Rocket League! For more content on the game, check out our guides below:

