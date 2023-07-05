Exoprimal is a new team-based shooter from Capcom but does the game support cross-platform play? Here’s everything you need to know.

For anyone who enjoys Dinosaurs and third-person shooters, Exoprimal may just be the perfect game. This action-packed title from Capcom has players team up with one another to take on hordes of dangerous prehistoric creatures in battle.

The core gameplay loop puts you in the shoes of an Exofighter, a hero who has to defeat onslaughts of huge Dinosaurs alongside your 4 teammates in intense challenges known as ‘Dino Survival’ where you’ll be racing against a rival team to complete objectives.

As the game is a multiplayer experience, one thing players may be wondering is if Exoprimal supports cross-platform play, after all being able to join your friends no matter what platform you’re using is extremely handy.

With that in mind, here’s everything you need to know about cross-platform play in Exoprimal.

Capcom You’ll be battling hordes of Dinosaurs with your team in Exoprimal.

Is Exoprimal cross-platform?

Yes Exoprimal is cross-platform. This means that you can play the game with anyone across PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series S/X, Xbox One, and PC.

Crossplay will also work across console generations so if you’ll be able to matchmake with players on last-gen consoles even if you’re playing on current-gen hardware.

The only thing you need to do to make sure the cross-platform feature works is to set up a Capcom account via the official registration website, and then you can add your friends on other platforms. However, if you’d rather wait to set up your account, you’ll likely be prompted to do so when you first boot up Exoprimal.

Does Exoprimal have cross-progression?

Capcom haven’t revealed any information about whether or not cross-progression will be included for Exoprimal at launch, however as the release date is just around the corner now and there’s been no mentions of the feature it’s looking rather unlikely.

If cross-progression is absent at launch, there’s always a chance it could be added to the game in the future so we’ll make sure to update this page as soon as any new information is shared.

That’s everything you need to know about whether or not Exoprimal supports cross-platform play! For more content on the game, make sure to check out our hub page.