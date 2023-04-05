Cricket 24: Release, platforms, teams & more

Cricket 24 is the upcoming sports sim from Big Ant Studios, packing a powerful punch of new licensed teams, mechanics, and a lot more. So, here’s a rundown of everything you need to know about Cricket 24 starting from its release date to the teams featured.

Big Ant Studios is back with another iteration of their cricket video game series and this time, it’s Cricket 24. The upcoming title will look to be bigger and better than Cricket 22, featuring new game modes, tournaments, and a lot more.

Article continues after ad

Apart from that, certain mechanics have been overhauled, and several newly licensed teams will finally mark their official debut.

So, if you’re wondering when the game releases along with all the other relevant details, our handy hub has everything you need to know.

Contents

When does Cricket 24 release?

While there is no exact date yet, Cricket 24 will release in June 2023, as confirmed by Big Ant Studios. The Nintendo Switch version, however, will release in November 2024.

We will update this section as they announce a proper release date, so make sure to check back regularly.

Article continues after ad

All platforms on which Cricket 24 is available

At launch, Cricket 24 will be available on the following platforms:

The game will have full cross-platform support, meaning you can choose to play online against your friends or the best players in the world regardless of platform.

PC users will eventually be able to play the game via Xbox Game Pass, presumably six months after launch – just like Cricket 22.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Teams featured in Cricket 24

As of now – Australia, England, India, Ireland, New Zealand, and West Indies, are some of the major nations whose teams will officially be featured in Cricket 24. The developers will announce more nations in the coming days.

Article continues after ad

Apart from that, more than 200 players will have full photogrammetry.

All tournaments in Cricket 24

The Ashes have always been the major tournament featured in Big Ant Studios’ releases and it’s no different this time. However, some other major tournaments across the world have also been officially licensed with the game.

Some of these tournaments include – KFC BBL, Weber WBBL, The Hundred, and Caribbean Premier League. Certain professional Indian T20 teams will also be announced in the coming days. It needs to be seen whether these teams are from the ever-so-popular Indian Premier League or not.

Article continues after ad

What’s new in Cricket 24?

One of the major new additions to Cricket 24 is the Pro Team. The concept is similar to the Ultimate Team from FIFA, where players can collect player cards and build their own dream team. They will also be able to take on weekly challenges in both single-player and multiplayer modes of the game, similar to FIFA 23.

The fielding has also been completely overhauled. This game will have more realistic and responsive fielding controls, something that the previous titles have never seen.

Article continues after ad

So, there you have it — that’s everything about Cricket 24 you need to know. For more about games related to sports and other genres, here are some other guides and content that you can check out:

FIFA 23 crossplay explained | Best FIFA 23 custom tactics, meta formations & player instructions | How to do the best FIFA 23 celebrations | Best FIFA 23 camera settings for Ultimate Team | Will Star Wars Jedi: Survivor be open world? | Will Star Wars Jedi: Survivor have microtransactions? | When does Star Wars Jedi: Survivor take place? | All confirmed Star Wars Jedi: Survivor characters | Will Star Wars Jedi: Survivor include a New Game Plus mode at launch?