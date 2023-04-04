Will Star Wars Jedi: Survivor include a New Game Plus mode at launch?

Upon completing the main path in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, can players expect a New Game Plus mode to be available at launch in order to do it all over again? Here’s what we learned ahead of launch in speaking with the game’s director Stig Asmussen.

For the most dedicated gamers out there, those looking to reach 100% completion and then some, just one playthrough of any particular game is rarely enough. That’s where New Game Plus often comes in, allowing repeat playthroughs while keeping unlocks and upgrades through multiple runs.

At launch, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order didn’t support this particular feature. However, six months down the line, a major update introduced New Game Plus along with some bonus content to sweeten the deal.

So with its sequel now on the horizon, is Respawn looking to include New Game Plus at launch, should fans expect it down the line again, or will Survivor be absent of the mode altogether? Here’s what we know.

Respawn Entertainment What happens after the events of Jedi Survivor is something we’ll have to figure out ourselves.

Do we know if Star Wars Jedi: Survivor has a New Game Plus mode?

For the time being, there’s no confirmation either way on the inclusion of New Game Plus in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor. Though given we’re just a few short weeks out from launch, there’s every chance we hear for certain in the very near future.

EA is yet to announce whether or not fans can expect New Game Plus on day one, or whether we might see it further down the line as a post-launch update, like in Fallen Order. Rest assured, we’ll keep you up to speed right here as any further details emerge.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor director Stig Asmussen comments on New Game Plus

Although we couldn’t quite get confirmation in our exclusive interview with game director Stig Asmussen, we did gain some insight on what to expect regarding New Game Plus. While refusing to spill the beans, Stig teased something exciting to keep fans hooked after credits roll.

“The only thing I’ll say… we understand that players want more, they want a bigger game,” he said. “In regard to how that unfolds… play the game, you’ll find out.”

Respawn Entertainment Jedi Survivor is certainly shaping up to be a much bigger game than Fallen Order.

So exactly what Respawn has in store, remains a mystery for now. But based on those comments, it appears players can expect at least some form of replayability after the first playthrough. How that looks, however, we’ll just have to wait and see when Star Wars Jedi: Survivor hits store shelves later this month on April 23.