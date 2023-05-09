Can you play Crash Team Rumble on Steam Deck?

The new Crash Bandicoot game, Crash Team Rumble, isn’t coming to PC any time soon. There still has to be a way to play it on the Steam Deck, right?

Developed by Toys for Bob, Crash Team Rumble seems to be missing an all-important PC release. The game is coming to PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Series X, and S, the 4v4 online battler has no PC version planned before its release on June 20.

It’s also not coming to Game Pass either, as the Activision and Microsoft acquisition continues to face turmoil in the political sectors. It immediately throws out a couple of ways to play the game on the Steam Deck, which at the moment appears to be entirely reliant on console-based streaming solutions.

Outside of streaming the game to your Steam Deck, there’s just no other way to play at the moment. It’s not known why there’s no PC version of Crash Team Rumble, but as with previous Crash Bandicoot revivals, it could be a few months before we see the critter beat up his friends on the Steam Deck.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

You could play it on Steam Deck, but you’ll need an Xbox

For console users, you might be able to enjoy the game away from home and on the go with Remote Play, but you’ll need to ensure you have a solid internet connection both at home and over your mobile signal. You will also need to use a Windows 11 installation on your Steam Deck in order to get the remote play app up and running.

Why is Crash Team Rumble not coming to PC?

Toys For Bob

While there’s no reason given from either Activision or Toys for Bob, it’s assumed that the PC version could be launched after release, depending on the success of the multiplayer game. There’s full crossplay between the two platform holders, and plenty of room for PC players to hop into the mix – similar to Activision’s Call of Duty.

Crash Team Rumble isn’t exactly what people were expecting from the team at Toys for Bob, after their massive success with Crash 4. Instead of a straight platformer, you’ll be able to play as various Crash characters from across the games as you try to collect as much Wumpa fruit as possible.