Classic Spyro characters leaked for Crash Team Rumble

Crash Team Rumble players could be in for a roster boost featuring Spyro The Dragon characters if new leaks are reported to be true.

Two of gaming’s most iconic mascots look set to revive a class partnership. For over two decades, Crash Bandicoot and Spyro The Dragon have made cameos in each other’s respective games. From unlocking secret PS1 demos back in the day to Spyro popping into a kart with the recent Crash Team Racing remake, the two have shared a fruitful relationship.

Now, both licenses are under the stewardship of Activision. Developers Toys For Bob have been hard at work on releasing Crash Team Rumble – a new 4v4 online multiplayer game. The live service nature of the game means that more content is in the works. A leak would suggest that said content will include a purple dragon and some familiar associates.

Crash Team Rumble characters leaked include Spyro

The current roster of Crash Team Rumble characters boasts names such as Crash Bandicoot, Dingodile, N.Brio, and more. These are names and faces that have registered countless appearances in Crash games over the years.

Reddit user Ifxfa believes that a datamine has given Spyro, and Crash fans, reasons to be excited. “Spyro, Ripto, and Elora found in Crash Team Rumble files,” they said, and to prove it, they showed a picture featuring a long list of incoming content.

If you’re not as well-versed in the annals of Spyro history, Ripto is one of the franchise’s most iconic villains who Spyro has clashed with on more than one occasion, and Elora is a companion of everyone’s favorite purple dragon.

In addition to the Spyro additions, there is also mention of the male version of N.Trophy appearing too – as there has been both a male and female version in the series’ lore.

Crash Team Rumble players will be on tenterhooks to see which characters are added next. We do know for a fact that Crash Team Rumble Season 2 will include “new Heroes” for players to use.