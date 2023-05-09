Does Crash Team Rumble have microtransactions?

Crash Team Rumble is a unique experience for fans of the Crash Bandicoot franchise. So, if you’re wanting to know if Toys For Bob are adding microtransactions to the game, we have all the answers you should need.

After the success of the Crash Bandicoot N.Sane Trilogy and Crash Bandicoot 4, it’s fair to say that Crash Team Rumble is taking the series in a different direction. It focuses less on single-player action and time trials, and hones in on multi-person skirmishes with fan-favorite faces.

There will still be the breaking of crates and endless consumption of Wumpa Fruit but with a different feel. It looks to embrace the modern flavors of live service, online multiplayer games. With that being said, does this mean we’ll see microtransactions in Crash Team Rumble?

Toys For Bob

Are microtransactions in Crash Team Rumble?

We know that Crash Team Rumble is going to feature microtransactions. It’s already set in stone that the title will utilize the popular Battle Pass model used in other games such as Overwatch 2 or Fortnite.

A statement from Activision had this to say in an official blog: “Each season lasts roughly 3 months, so players have ample time to conquer seasonal challenges and progress the Battle Pass to earn exclusive rewards. Fans can expect seasons to include unique events, fur-ious challenges, new magnificent modes, new marvelous maps, new playable characters, new powers, and a brand new 100-tier Battle Pass.”

In the Crash Team Rumble beta, you could unlock items using in-game points. So, there’s a good chance that you’ll be able to acquire a ton of extra content without spending a penny.

