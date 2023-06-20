Crash Team Rumble Achievements & Trophies

Toys For Bob are back with Crash Team Rumble and their new title delivers a tempting list of Trophies and Achievements to earn. If you’re curious about its contents, we’ve put together this guide showcasing the whole list.

Crash Team Rumble is a deviation from the traditional formula of Crash Bandicoot games. Gone are the single-player levels that require the player to reach the end. In CTR, it’s a purely 4v4 multiplayer-based affair as players race to reach the assigned Wumpa Fruit total.

Article continues after ad

Even though there are no challenging relic times to go for, as in Crash Bandicoot 4 and its predecessors, there are still plenty of Crash Team Rumble Achievements and Trophies that need ticking off. So that you have a frame of reference, we’ve compiled every optional objective in the game.

How many Trophies & Achievements are in Crash Team Rumble?

Crash Team Rumble actually has 45 Trophies for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 owners to pursue. Furthermore, Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S users only have to obtain 44 Achievements. If you’re new to this world, then the only reason PS players have one more to get is that they are rewarded with a Platinum trophy for earning every other trophy in a title.

Article continues after ad

Toys For Bob

Crash Team Rumble: All Trophies & Achievements

Check out all Trophies and Achievement for Crash Team Rumble down below with the whole list – using PlayStation as the example.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Master: Get every trophy.

Get every trophy. Tutorial Complete: Successfully complete the tutorial

Successfully complete the tutorial Rookie No More: Reach level 2 in any season.

Reach level 2 in any season. Put a Lid on It: Equip any hat.

Equip any hat. Pack It In: Equip any backpack.

Equip any backpack. To the Nines: Equip any custom gear.

Equip any custom gear. No Pain, No Gain: Get knocked out in a Competitive match.

Get knocked out in a Competitive match. Fruitful: Bank 300 Wumpa in one drop-off in a Competitive match.

Bank 300 Wumpa in one drop-off in a Competitive match. Teamwork for the Win: Ping your team’s drop-off when within 200 Wumpa of winning in a Competitive match.

Ping your team’s drop-off when within 200 Wumpa of winning in a Competitive match. Knockout: KO an enemy in a Competitive match.

KO an enemy in a Competitive match. Contender: KO 5 enemies in a single Competitive match.

KO 5 enemies in a single Competitive match. Heavyweight Champ: KO 10 enemies in a single Competitive match.

KO 10 enemies in a single Competitive match. When Life Gives You Wumpa…: Bank 500 Wumpa in a single Competitive match.

Bank 500 Wumpa in a single Competitive match. Nature’s Candy: Bank 800 Wumpa in a single Competitive match.

Bank 800 Wumpa in a single Competitive match. Fruits of Your Labor: Bank 1200 Wumpa in a single Competitive match.

Bank 1200 Wumpa in a single Competitive match. Go Forth and Multiply: Earn 20% Gem boost for your team in a single Competitive match.

Earn 20% Gem boost for your team in a single Competitive match. Super Booster: Earn 50% Gem boost for your team in a single Competitive match.

Earn 50% Gem boost for your team in a single Competitive match. Dominator: Earn 100% Gem boost for your team in a single Competitive match.

Earn 100% Gem boost for your team in a single Competitive match. N. Sanely Strong: KO 5 enemies in a single Competitive match without being knocked out yourself.

KO 5 enemies in a single Competitive match without being knocked out yourself. Playing Favorites: Reach level cap with any hero.

Reach level cap with any hero. Deep Pockets: Deposit 25 or more Relics at Relic Stations in a single Competitive match.

Deposit 25 or more Relics at Relic Stations in a single Competitive match. Epic Epic Epic: Activate an Epic Relic Station in a Competitive match.

Activate an Epic Relic Station in a Competitive match. Trashy: Win a Competitive match with Garbage Dump as the equipped power.

Win a Competitive match with Garbage Dump as the equipped power. Shutdown!: Win a Competitive match with Power Drain as the equipped power.

Win a Competitive match with Power Drain as the equipped power. Onwards and Upwards: Win a Competitive match with Bounce Crates as the equipped power.

Win a Competitive match with Bounce Crates as the equipped power. Extraterrestrial Bodyguard: Win a Competitive match with Gasmoxian Guard as the equipped power.

Win a Competitive match with Gasmoxian Guard as the equipped power. Fiscally Responsible: Win a Competitive match with Wumpa Stash as the equipped power.

Win a Competitive match with Wumpa Stash as the equipped power. Victory Feast: Win a Competitive match with Healing Fridge as the equipped power.

Win a Competitive match with Healing Fridge as the equipped power. Spit Take: Win a Competitive match with Flytrap Spitter as the equipped power.

Win a Competitive match with Flytrap Spitter as the equipped power. Crash Tested: Win a Competitive match as Crash.

Win a Competitive match as Crash. Cuckoo for Coco: Win a Competitive match as Coco.

Win a Competitive match as Coco. Kickin’ It: Win a Competitive match as Tawna.

Win a Competitive match as Tawna. Diled In: Win a Competitive match as Dingodile.

Win a Competitive match as Dingodile. I Am Cortex, Hear Me Roar: Win a Competitive match as Dr. Neo Cortex.

Win a Competitive match as Dr. Neo Cortex. Ooze Your Way to Victory!: Win a Competitive match as N. Brio.

Win a Competitive match as N. Brio. N. Trophy: Win a Competitive match as N. Tropy.

Win a Competitive match as N. Tropy. Unflappable: Win a Competitive match as Catbat.

Win a Competitive match as Catbat. Second Helping of Paincakes: As Crash, flatten 2 enemies at once with a Slam or Super Slam in a Competitive match.

As Crash, flatten 2 enemies at once with a Slam or Super Slam in a Competitive match. Off the Wall: As Coco, hit 20 enemies with Quantum Walls in a single Competitive match.

As Coco, hit 20 enemies with Quantum Walls in a single Competitive match. Up to No Good: As Tawna, in a Competitive match, Uppercut an enemy then KO them before they land.

As Tawna, in a Competitive match, Uppercut an enemy then KO them before they land. Spin to Win: As Dingodile, knock back 3 enemies in a single charged Tailwhip in a Competitive match.

As Dingodile, knock back 3 enemies in a single charged Tailwhip in a Competitive match. Transformative: As Dr. Neo Cortex, transform all enemies in a single Competitive match.

As Dr. Neo Cortex, transform all enemies in a single Competitive match. In the Nick of Slime: As N. Brio, use a Slime Monster to stop a Gem capture at the last second in a Competitive match.

As N. Brio, use a Slime Monster to stop a Gem capture at the last second in a Competitive match. Burger Time: As Catbat, heal all allies in a single Competitive match.

As Catbat, heal all allies in a single Competitive match. Pest Control: As N. Tropy, hit 3 enemies with a single Gravity Slam in a Competitive match.

For even more guides and knowledge where Crash Team Rumble is concerned, check out some of our other guides down below:

Is Crash Team Rumble free-to-play? | Is Crash Team Rumble coming to Xbox Game Pass? | Does Crash Team Rumble have single player? | Can you play Crash Team Rumble on Steam Deck? | Will Crash Team Rumble be on Nintendo Switch? | Does Crash Team Rumble have microtransactions? | Is Crash Team Rumble crossplay? Cross-progression | Crash Team Rumble editions & pre-order bonuses