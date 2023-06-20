Crash Team Rumble Achievements & Trophies
Toys For Bob are back with Crash Team Rumble and their new title delivers a tempting list of Trophies and Achievements to earn. If you’re curious about its contents, we’ve put together this guide showcasing the whole list.
Crash Team Rumble is a deviation from the traditional formula of Crash Bandicoot games. Gone are the single-player levels that require the player to reach the end. In CTR, it’s a purely 4v4 multiplayer-based affair as players race to reach the assigned Wumpa Fruit total.
Even though there are no challenging relic times to go for, as in Crash Bandicoot 4 and its predecessors, there are still plenty of Crash Team Rumble Achievements and Trophies that need ticking off. So that you have a frame of reference, we’ve compiled every optional objective in the game.
How many Trophies & Achievements are in Crash Team Rumble?
Crash Team Rumble actually has 45 Trophies for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 owners to pursue. Furthermore, Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S users only have to obtain 44 Achievements. If you’re new to this world, then the only reason PS players have one more to get is that they are rewarded with a Platinum trophy for earning every other trophy in a title.
Crash Team Rumble: All Trophies & Achievements
Check out all Trophies and Achievement for Crash Team Rumble down below with the whole list – using PlayStation as the example.
- Master: Get every trophy.
- Tutorial Complete: Successfully complete the tutorial
- Rookie No More: Reach level 2 in any season.
- Put a Lid on It: Equip any hat.
- Pack It In: Equip any backpack.
- To the Nines: Equip any custom gear.
- No Pain, No Gain: Get knocked out in a Competitive match.
- Fruitful: Bank 300 Wumpa in one drop-off in a Competitive match.
- Teamwork for the Win: Ping your team’s drop-off when within 200 Wumpa of winning in a Competitive match.
- Knockout: KO an enemy in a Competitive match.
- Contender: KO 5 enemies in a single Competitive match.
- Heavyweight Champ: KO 10 enemies in a single Competitive match.
- When Life Gives You Wumpa…: Bank 500 Wumpa in a single Competitive match.
- Nature’s Candy: Bank 800 Wumpa in a single Competitive match.
- Fruits of Your Labor: Bank 1200 Wumpa in a single Competitive match.
- Go Forth and Multiply: Earn 20% Gem boost for your team in a single Competitive match.
- Super Booster: Earn 50% Gem boost for your team in a single Competitive match.
- Dominator: Earn 100% Gem boost for your team in a single Competitive match.
- N. Sanely Strong: KO 5 enemies in a single Competitive match without being knocked out yourself.
- Playing Favorites: Reach level cap with any hero.
- Deep Pockets: Deposit 25 or more Relics at Relic Stations in a single Competitive match.
- Epic Epic Epic: Activate an Epic Relic Station in a Competitive match.
- Trashy: Win a Competitive match with Garbage Dump as the equipped power.
- Shutdown!: Win a Competitive match with Power Drain as the equipped power.
- Onwards and Upwards: Win a Competitive match with Bounce Crates as the equipped power.
- Extraterrestrial Bodyguard: Win a Competitive match with Gasmoxian Guard as the equipped power.
- Fiscally Responsible: Win a Competitive match with Wumpa Stash as the equipped power.
- Victory Feast: Win a Competitive match with Healing Fridge as the equipped power.
- Spit Take: Win a Competitive match with Flytrap Spitter as the equipped power.
- Crash Tested: Win a Competitive match as Crash.
- Cuckoo for Coco: Win a Competitive match as Coco.
- Kickin’ It: Win a Competitive match as Tawna.
- Diled In: Win a Competitive match as Dingodile.
- I Am Cortex, Hear Me Roar: Win a Competitive match as Dr. Neo Cortex.
- Ooze Your Way to Victory!: Win a Competitive match as N. Brio.
- N. Trophy: Win a Competitive match as N. Tropy.
- Unflappable: Win a Competitive match as Catbat.
- Second Helping of Paincakes: As Crash, flatten 2 enemies at once with a Slam or Super Slam in a Competitive match.
- Off the Wall: As Coco, hit 20 enemies with Quantum Walls in a single Competitive match.
- Up to No Good: As Tawna, in a Competitive match, Uppercut an enemy then KO them before they land.
- Spin to Win: As Dingodile, knock back 3 enemies in a single charged Tailwhip in a Competitive match.
- Transformative: As Dr. Neo Cortex, transform all enemies in a single Competitive match.
- In the Nick of Slime: As N. Brio, use a Slime Monster to stop a Gem capture at the last second in a Competitive match.
- Burger Time: As Catbat, heal all allies in a single Competitive match.
- Pest Control: As N. Tropy, hit 3 enemies with a single Gravity Slam in a Competitive match.
For even more guides and knowledge where Crash Team Rumble is concerned, check out some of our other guides down below:
