Chrono Odyssey: Platforms, trailer, gameplay, more

Chrono Odyssey is an upcoming open-world MMO game from South Korean studio NPixel. Here’s everything we know about the game so far, including platforms, classes, gameplay, and trailers.

South Korean studio NPixel is working on a brand new MMORPG called Chrono Odyssey. This game takes place in the world of Setera, in which space and time can be altered using a powerful artifact or key called the Chronotector. At launch, players will be able to choose from a total of six different classes.

The game was announced way back in December 2020. In May 2023, NPixel officially revealed what the gameplay will look like, and at first glance, it looks incredibly detailed.

So, if you’re wondering when the game hits stores or what platforms will it be on – our handy hub has everything you need to know.

NPixel This game is a next-generational MMORPG from NPixel.

Unfortunately, there is no release date for Chrono Odyssey yet. The latest official gameplay trailer also did not have any dates mentioned.

However, if we have to take a wild guess, sometime around mid-2024 looks to be the most probable window. As soon as some concrete info surfaces online, we’ll update this section.

Chrono Odyssey platforms

NPixel’s MMORPG will release for all current-gen platforms including PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam.

There is no information yet on whether the game will make it to the last-gen consoles like the PS4 or the Xbox One.

All classes in Chrono Odyssey

As we mentioned earlier, there are six distinct classes in Chrono Odyssey which are listed below:

Assassin

Berserker

Paladin

Ranger

Sorcerer

Swordsman

You’d also be able to customize your character with options like appearance, gender, and more, allowing you to express a unique personality and a personalized combat style of your character.

Chrono Odyssey trailer and gameplay

As of now, this is the only official gameplay reveal from NPixel. However, we can expect them to drop more trailers in the coming months, especially when they have finalized the release date.

This gameplay trailer shows the dense world of the game, along with some intense gore, action, and blood. It also features the vast open world, characters, enemies, and tall and magnificent architecture that players can enjoy in Chrono Odyssey.

Some of the bosses shown in this video are gigantic and the combat has depth, involving magic and different types of weapons.

So, there you have it – that’s everything we know about Chrono Odyssey so far. We’ll continue updating this article as more details are revealed.

