Is there a Stellar Blade demo release date? 

Wondering whether there’s a Stellar Blade demo and if it’s currently live on the PlayStation Store? Well, our handy guide has everything you need to know.

Stellar Blade is one of the most highly anticipated games of 2024. In fact, the RPG has already caused quite a stir within the gaming community. This is largely down to Eve being modeled after a famous South Korean model and the devs announcing that they have spent a lot of time modeling her backside.

Combine this with clear inspirations from Yoko Taro’s Nier Automata, and you seemingly have a recipe for success. However, before you go placing that Stellar Blade pre-order, you’ll want to play the game’s demo.

So, here’s everything you need to know about the Stellar Blade demo and whether it is currently live on the PlayStation Store.

No, there is no Stellar Blade demo release date. The developers recently pulled the Stellar Blade demo from the PlayStation Store after it went live on March 9, 2024. It’s unclear why the 45-minute Stellar Blade demo was removed after less than an hour of being live, but it’s likely the devs released it a little too early.

Those who managed to download and play the demo before it was pulled from all PS5 consoles got to experience some early gameplay and some of the game’s skins. In fact, one cosmetic has even caused quite a stir within the gaming community due to the NSFW nature of its design.

Quite when the Stellar Blade demo will be made available again remains to be seen, but with the game releasing on 26 April 2024, we’ll likely see it crop up again closer to release.

As always, we’ll be sure to update this article as and when new information comes to light, so be sure to bookmark this page and check back regularly for updates.

