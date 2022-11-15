Can you play Marvel Snap on console?

Tyler is Dexerto's Junior Tips and Guides Writer. He loves many games but is particularly fond of JRPGs and The Last of Us. When he's not writing about and playing video games, he can be found listening to pop-punk or watching anime. You can contact him at [email protected]

Marvel Snap is a fast-paced mobile card game inspired by the Marvel universe where players create their decks with heroes and villains from the popular franchise. The game has been a big hit on Mobile devices so far, but will the game be coming to console in the future?

From the developers behind the immensely popular Hearthstone, Marvel Snap is a new digital card game that aims to be the quickest available. With players having a small deck of 12 cards, and just 6 turns to beat their opponent, the quick-fire matches are perfect to pick up and play on mobile.

While the game is primarily designed for Mobile, the possibility of it making its way to other devices in the future is an exciting prospect – particularly portable consoles such as the Nintendo Switch.

So, here’s everything we know about if Marvel Snap is coming to console.

Second Dinner There’s currently no official news about whether Marvel Snap will come to console.

Is Marvel Snap coming to console?

At the time of writing there has been no official confirmation about whether or not Marvel Snap will come to Xbox, PlayStation on Switch consoles in the future.

An open beta of an early access PC build of Marvel Snap was released alongside the official Mobile version that can be downloaded via Steam. Depending on the overall success of the PC port, it’s possible that Marvel Snap could come to more consoles in the future.

For now, that’s everything we know about Marvel Snap potentially coming to consoles.

Once any official news is shared, we’ll be sure to update this page. In the meantime, you can check out our other Marvel Snaps guides below:

