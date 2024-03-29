Dragon’s Dogma 2 player trolls community with “hot” Pawn outfit

The Dragon’s Dogma 2 community is shocked by another player who took their advice on dressing Pawns in an unexpected way.

A Dragon’s Dogma 2 fan is causing some waves in the game’s community as they have applied some widespread advice in how to dress their Pawn in an unexpected way.

Since the game’s release, the fanbase has had an ironic obsession with dressing up their Pawns in a revealing outfit to get other players’ attention when recruiting.

But now, they may be rethinking this strategy after one person put the outfit on a much older character than usual.

The Pawn – and its outfit – can be seen on the Dragon’s Dogma 2 subreddit, where the player cheekily asks, “Heard putting my hawt Pawn in Stargazer’s Garb meant easy summons, am I doing this right?”

They share an image of the Pawn, affectionately named “Gamgams,” and they are, in fact, wearing the Stargazer’s Garb, which leaves little to the imagination.

The community is not ready for this Pawn and her clothing style, as one user succinctly tells the player: “I’d throw her in the brine.”

Another person takes it a step further: “The Brine threw her back.”

Other Dragon’s Dogma 2 players are comparing her looks to the character of Auntie Ethel from Baldur’s Gate 3, which is certainly an apt comparison.

However, not everyone is against this creation, as many are appreciating the joke of the matter, with someone saying they’d “hire her in a heartbeat.”

One Dragon’s Dogma 2 fan even calls out the community as a whole to step their game up in their Pawn creation:

“All you ‘MainPawn’ dullards need to step your game up. Same goes for all the tedious waifu simulations.”

It seems the Pawn system in Dragon’s Dogma 2 is primed to provide many jokes and memes for the community.