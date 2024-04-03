Dragon’s Dogma 2 players lambaste “unrewarding” gear system

The Dragon’s Dogma 2 community is railing against the game’s gear system, claiming that its being in shops renders exploration useless.

Despite largely positive reviews, Dragon’s Dogma 2 has seen a fair helping of criticisms since it launched, including how most of the game’s best gear is available through the merchants in various cities.

The community is not happy with the fact that the best equipment in the game can’t be found through going to a certain place or defeating a certain boss.

Because of this, to them, the exploration in Dragon’s Dogma 2 feels pointless and lacking any real substance.

A post on the game’s subreddit goes in-depth into how the most of the best gear can be purchased at a shop.

The poster is not vague in how they feel either, saying: “I have no idea why they pushed all the loot onto the traders, but it’s the worst part about the game.”

The rest of the Dragon’s Dogma 2 community is in the same boat as well, feeling that the loot system is a big damper on exploring the open world.

As one player explains, “Super unrewarding that the best weapons and armor just have to be purchased and are not found in the world or dropped by bosses.”

One person even claims that the way loot works is their “biggest gripe” that they have with the game. They’d love to see the devs take the gear from shops and spread them around the map to make it better.

However, not everyone is in agreement on the the Dragon’s Dogma 2 gameplay loop being unfulfilling, as one user points out that the gameplay loop is designed with purchasing gear in cities:

“The whole f***ing point IS to gear yourself at major towns with the spoils of your explorations. Not to magically find the legendary weapon in the back of a cave.”

Another user believes that Dragon’s Dogma 2 tries to be as realistic as it can be, explainging: “In the sense that, who in the world makes the armor? The armor shops… I don’t think any ‘loot’ found in a cave would be better than what you could buy in town.

Whether or not that makes it good game design is the question that the fans are trying to answer, and some are leaning towards that not being the case.