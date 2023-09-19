Bluey The Video Game: Release date, trailer & everything we know

BBC Studios has partnered with Outright Games to create the first-ever video game based on the popular show Bluey. Here’s everything we know.

The hit animated series Bluey follows a six-year-old talking Blue Heeler puppy living with her family. Bluey and her younger sister Bingo often participate in imaginative play and meet characters based on various dog breeds.

The Australian show later premiered on Disney Junior and Disney+, allowing more audience members to watch it. Fans have praised Bluey for representing a healthy relationship between parents and children, especially with Bluey’s dad Bandit.

Article continues after ad

Now, fans of the animated show are anticipating the video game adaptation. Keep reading to learn all the currently known details.

Article continues after ad

Contents

The upcoming title hits shelves on November 17, 2023.

Bluey The Video Game platforms

Fortunately, the animated game will arrive on virtually every platform as it will be available on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Bluey The Video Game trailer

PlayStation posted the game’s announcement trailer on September 19, 2023. You can watch the video below:

Bluey The Video Game gameplay

“Become immersed in the world of Bluey in this interactive sandbox adventure as players navigate faithfully recreated and iconic locations including Bluey’s home – fully explorable for the first time,” the game’s website reads.

Article continues after ad

“Embrace your inner Bluey with minigames seen in the show such as ‘Keepy Uppy’ and ‘Magic Xylophone’ and complete activities to earn in-game rewards including new costumes, stickers, playable episodes, and locations.”

Article continues after ad

That’s everything we currently know about Bluey The Video Game. In the meantime, check out our other upcoming video game hubs below:

Ghostwire Tokyo 2 | Elder Scrolls 6 | Witcher 4 | GTA 6 | Lords of the Fallen | Assassin’s Creed Mirage | Alan Wake 2 | Forza Motorsport | Sonic Superstars | Spider-Man 2 | Directive 8020 | Avatar