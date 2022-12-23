New Avatar animated series set after Legend of Korra reportedly in the works

Eleni is a Melbourne-based journalist. She covers gaming and TV and Movies for Dexerto and is a regular on gaming radio show Player One SYN. A big Nintendo fan (with a Triforce tattoo to prove it), she is also passionate about covering Queer and female representation. Contact Eleni at eleni.thomas@dexerto.com

Reports claim that a brand new Avatar animated series is being developed and will take place in the present day, introducing a brand new earthbender Avatar to the series to take over the mantle from Korra.

It seems to be a good time to be an Avatar: The Last Airbender fan, with a new report claiming that a completely new series is set to hit screens in the coming years.

The initial report was made by Avatar News, who shared that a new animated series in the Avatar universe is currently in development at Avatar Studios and Paramount. The series would track the next Avatar following Korra who – in keeping with the lore of the series – would be reincarnated as an earthbender.

Not only would it be a new Avatar but one that might even be set in the present day, according to Avatar News. “Currently we don’t know how far in the future this Avatar’s era will be set, but a very rough approximation based on previous Avatars is that if it’s set ~100 years after Korra’s time, it will be in the Avatar world’s equivalent of our world’s present day.”

The report went on to add that the series is targeting a 2025 launch, with a follow-up animated film starring the new Avatar “coming to theaters in the years after the show comes out.” Avatar news then went on to explain that the film’s release “won’t be an insanely long wait” after the series is created.

After this initial report, Avatar News then posted on Twitter, hinting that a bigger announcement is being made tomorrow.

What does this mean for the Avatar universe?

Paramount Global The Avatar animated series is beloved by fans.

The Avatar universe is seemingly back full steam ahead in terms of future content, this new series would be the first to further the Avatar narrative in a completely new direction. The idea of a new Avatar also poses many questions.

For example, would this new earthbender Avatar be able to connect with previous Avatars given that Korra lost her connection to her past lives during season 2? Would this mean that the new Avatar would only be able to communicate with Korra as a result?

While this may just be early reports for now, there is a lot of already confirmed Avatar content coming out in the future. There’s the big live-action Netflix adaptation of the original Avatar series for one.

As well as this, it has also been confirmed that an Adult Aang animated film is in the works as well as a standalone Legend of Korra animated film. Much to the excitement of the Avatar community, a Kyoshi film is also being created.

We’ll be sure to keep you updated as more information is made available about this new Avatar animated series. For all the latest TV & Movie news, be sure to check out Dexerto’s full coverage here.