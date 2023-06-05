When is Elemental streaming on Disney Plus?

Pixar’s Elemental is almost here, so here’s how to watch the charming new animated movie, and if it’s available on streaming.

Despite the occasionally middling film, Pixar seems to be the strongest animation studio going. Its dominance began with its first try with 1996’s Toy Story, closely followed by Monsters Inc, Finding Nemo, Cars, The Incredibles, WALL-E, Up, and many more.

Pixar is known for giving random objects conscious thoughts, such as: What if cars had feelings? What if monsters had feelings? What if feelings had feelings?

Article continues after ad

And now it’s time for the elements themselves to get their own internal conflict, as Pixar’s Elemental is on its way. But while the film is set to release in cinemas, we can imagine that it will soon arrive on the streaming site Disney+. But when?

Is Elemental on streaming?

No, Elemental is not available to stream on Disney+ yet.

It is exclusively available in cinemas from June 16, 2023 in the US and Canada, and July 7 globally.

The plot for the film is as thus: “In a city where fire, water, land, and air residents live together, a fiery young woman and a go-with-the-flow guy discover something elemental: how much they actually have in common.”

Article continues after ad

When will Elemental come to streaming?

Elemental will likely arrive on Disney+ later this year.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Last year’s Pixar film Lightyear took around 45 days to go from cinemas to Disney+. Meanwhile, Ant-man and the Wasp: Quantumania took around 90 days, meaning that Elemental could be anywhere in between.

It’s unclear if Elemental will arrive on the streaming site at different dates for different countries, as the cinema release has been staggered. However, this is a very unlikely scenario.

Granted, it doesn’t seem like many people are excited for the movie. Reviews have been middling so far – 64% on Rotten Tomatoes – and more conversation has been placed on the recent layoffs at Pixar.

Article continues after ad

Elemental hits cinemas on June 16 in the US, and July 7 globally. You can find out more about the movie here.