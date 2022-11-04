Blight: Survival – Trailer, story, platforms & everything we know

Based in Cumbria, England, Jessica is a Games Writer who joined Dexerto after stints at Game Rant and The Gamer. Her favorite games are Minecraft, Assassins Creed, Call of Duty, and Stardew Valley. You can contact Jessica at [email protected]

Blight: Survival is an upcoming co-op action-horror roguelite set in an alternate 14th century where war has ravaged the land between two rival cities, and created a deadly disease that turns the infected into vicious monsters. Here’s everything we know about the upcoming title.

Developed and published by the indie game company, Haenir Studio, Blight: Survival has quickly taken the gaming world by storm after releasing its gory and creepy gameplay trailer. The combination of a medieval roguelite introduces a brand new monster-hunting experience you can repeat again and again.

While it’s still early days, we’ve compiled everything we currently know about the upcoming indie horror, Blight: Survival. So, if you want to know more about this co-op experience before it comes out, our hub has you covered.

Unfortunately, no. Blight: Survival doesn’t currently have a release date and there is no news regarding a release window either. Players will have to wait a while to destroy monsters in Medieval times.

Blight: Survival trailers

While there’s not a release date for Blight: Survival yet, there has been a teaser trailer and a gameplay reveal to keep fans wanting more.

The teaser trailer depicts two armored knights walking through what seems to be a land of death. You can watch it below.

In November 2022, a new gameplay trailer was released and quickly grabbed many gamers’ attention. It showed the gruesome battles between a knight and monsters, as well as the looting system and the different locations available. You can watch it below:

Blight: Survival story

While details on the game’s story are scarce, we do know Blight: Survival will be set in no man’s land between two states at war. Within the no man’s land, a terrible disease has turned those in the land into monsters, deceased by the Blight.

You and up to three other friends have been tasked to venture into the Blight and attempt to destroy it for good.

Blight: Survival platforms

Blight: Survival will only be available on the PC. It’s not known if this will change to cater to console players.

That’s all we know about Blight: Survival. When more information is released we will be updating this article, so be sure to check back soon. In the meantime, take a look at some of these other upcoming titles:

