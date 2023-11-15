Top Black Friday deals on toys for kids

Black Friday is almost here, and parents are gearing up for the best deals on kids’ toys for the holiday season. With top retailers like Amazon and Walmart offering major discounts, gift shopping will be easier on your wallet this year.

Whether you’re looking for STEM toys, plush stuffed animals, or ride-on vehicles, we’ve rounded up the can’t-miss Black Friday toy sales to shop right now.

Walmart Toy Deals

Barbie Stroll & Play Pups Playset

Buy Barbie Stroll and Play Pups Playset for only $12.97.

This playset comes with a blonde Barbie doll wearing a striped top. It is currently on sale at Walmart for only $12.97, marked down 40% off the regular price of $21.97.

If your kid loves taking care of cute puppies along with their Barbie dolls, this interactive strolling and bathing playset could make a great gift this holiday season.

Funko Pop! Jumbo: The Nightmare Before Christmas Blacklight – Jack & Zero Vinyl Figure

Buy Funko Pop! Jumbo: Jack and Zero for $29.99.

This jumbo 10-inch Jack Skellington vinyl figure is a must-have addition for any fan of The Nightmare Before Christmas. Jack stands tall in his signature pinstripe suit, bat bow tie, and grinning skull face.

His trusty ghost dog Zero floats next to him, Jack’s loyal companion even in the afterlife. This Funko Pop is currently on sale for $29.99, marked down 28% from its original price of $41.95 during the Walmart Black Friday Deals.

Licensed Toyota Tacoma Electric Ride-on Vehicle

Buy a Licensed Toyota Tacoma Electric Ride-on Vehicle for just $189.99.

This authentic-looking, officially licensed Toyota Tacoma ride-on toy truck for kids is a steal. Kids can drive with the steering wheel and pedals or use remote mode.

It has adjustable seats, safety belts, shock-absorbing wheels, and lockable doors. Now on sale for $189.99, 47% off the $399.99 list price this is one of the best Black Friday Deals.

Amazon Toy Deals

Funko Pop! Marvel Holiday: Guardians of The Galaxy 5 Pack

Buy Funko Pop! Marvel Holiday: Guardians of The Galaxy 5 Pack for $43.65

This exclusive Guardians of the Galaxy vinyl figure 5-pack from Funko Pop! features the cosmic superhero team dressed up in festive holiday outfits.

The set includes Pop! vinyl figures of Star-Lord, Groot, Drax, Mantis, and Rocket Raccoon ready for Christmas adventures. Each character sports a fun holiday version of their signature look, with details like Santa hats, decorative garlands, bows, and more.

With Christmas coming soon next month, this toy is a perfect gift for your kids. Right now the set is 27% off for $43.65, down from the list price of $59.99

MAGNA-TILES Safari Animals 25-Piece Magnetic Construction Set

Buy MAGNA-TILES Safari Animals 25-Piece Magnetic Construction Set for $33.99.

This 25-piece MAGNA-TILES magnetic building set includes 4 animal figurines – a giraffe, monkey, lion, and elephant. It is one of the best educational toys for kids.

What makes it better is that it is on a 15% discount from its original price of $38.83 and is now priced at $33.99.

Don’t miss out on major toy discounts from Amazon, Walmart, and other retailers this Black Friday. Shop Surprise for less right now, with deals on STEM toys, plush animals, ride-ons, and more.

