Best Funko Pop deals this Black Friday
Discover the best Funko Pop deals for Black Friday 2023. Huge discounts on figures from top franchises – don’t miss these vinyl collectible bargains!
Black Friday is almost here and that means tons of deals on Funko Pops! This article has dug through the sales to find the very best Funko Pop discounts being offered by top retailers like Amazon, Walmart, and more. Get ready to expand your collection without emptying your wallet.
Funko Pop! Jumbo: The Nightmare Before Christmas Blacklight – Jack & Zero Vinyl Figure
Save on a glow-in-the-dark Jack Skellington & Zero vinyl figure! This 10-inch Funko Pop duo from The Nightmare Before Christmas will light up your collection.
Now just $29.99, was $41.95. The vibrant neon coloring really pops under the black light. Perfect for Halloween, Black Friday, or any time!
Funko Pop! Marvel Holiday: Guardians of The Galaxy 5 Pack, Amazon Exclusive
Deck the halls with this festive Guardians of the Galaxy 5-pack! Includes Star-Lord, Groot, Drax, Mantis & Rocket dressed up for the holidays.
Now only $44.15, down from $59.99. Spread some intergalactic holiday cheer with this Amazon-exclusive set.
Funko Pop! Games: Five Nights at Freddy’s Holiday – Elf Bonnie
Elf Bonnie from Five Nights at Freddy’s is ready to spread some holiday fear! Add this pointy-eared animatronic to your Funko Pop collection for only $9.09, 30% off the $12.99 list price.
Watch out for this creepy elf after dark!
Funko Pop! Disney: The Nightmare Before Christmas 30th Anniversary – Santa Jack
Santa Jack is coming to town! Grab this Nightmare Before Christmas 30th anniversary Funko Pop figure of Jack Skellington in his Sandy Claws outfit for just $9.09, down from $12.99.
The Pumpkin King gets a merry makeover.
Funko Pop! Games: Five Nights at Freddy’s Holiday – Snow Chica
Build a snowman with Snow Chica from Five Nights at Freddy’s! This holiday-themed animatronic is 30% off at just $9.09, reduced from the $12.99 list price. Let it snow with this creepy chicken!
Funko Pop! Marvel: Loki – Mobius Vinyl Bobblehead
Take home the TVA’s time manager with this Funko Pop Mobius vinyl bobblehead from Loki. Now only $4.48, a huge 66% savings off the original $12.99 price. Add the witty bureaucrat to your collection today!
Funko Pop! Deluxe: The Nightmare Before Christmas 30th Anniversary – Sally
Restock on deadly nightshade with Sally from NBC’s 30th anniversary! This Pop Deluxe figure is $9.09 after a 70% discount off the $29.99 list price. The patchwork sweetheart is a must-have!
And those are the top picks for the best Funko Pop deals for Black Friday 2023! With huge discounts like these, anyone can check off everyone on their holiday shopping list without breaking the bank. It’s best to grab these deals while you can – Funko Pop figures tend to sell out fast during the sales rush.
