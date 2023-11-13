Gaming

Black Friday LEGO deals 2023

LEGO Black Friday Deals cover image the mandalorian starfighter

It’s that time of year again, time for Black Friday deals to ramp up shopping this holiday season! So here are the retailers offering amazing Black Friday LEGO deals for 2023.

LEGO is no stranger to lowering prices on extraordinary sets from the LEGO Star Wars, Marvel, and Harry Potter franchises as we head into the wallet-consuming coliseum that is Black Friday.

All of these offers we mention here are all subject to change during the Black Friday sales period. We aim to keep this page updated with the Black Friday LEGO deals from the mentioned retailers.

Black Friday LEGO deals on Amazon

Amazon’s Black Friday LEGO Deals start on November 17 and last until the 27th, so watch this space for the best deals Amazon offers come Black Friday.

Black Friday LEGO deals from AmazonCost
LEGO Classic Medium Creative Brick Box – 10696$22.49
LEGO Marvel Venomized Groot – 76249$39.99
LEGO Marvel Spider-Man Daily Bugle – 76178$300.99
LEGO Ideas Tree House – 21318$208.95

Black Friday LEGO deals from Walmart

Thankfully, you don’t need to risk braving the chaotic crowds to get some great Black Friday LEGO deals from Walmart this year. From the LEGO 2023 Advent Calendars to everyday sets, Walmart offers serious savings this year.

Black Friday LEGO Deals from WalmartPrice
LEGO Star Wars 2023 Advent Calendar – 75366$33.74
LEGO Marvel Avengers 2023 Advent Calendar – 76267$33.99
LEGO Harry Potter 2023 Advent Calendar – 76418$28.49
LEGO City 2023 Advent Calendar – 60381$26.24
LEGO Friends 2023 Advent Calendar – 41758$25.11
LEGO Star Wars Captain Rex Helmet – 75349$56.00
LEGO Star Wars Death Star Trench Run – 75329$59.99
LEGO Star Wars Hoth Combo Pack – 66775$45.00
LEGO Star Wars TIE Bomber – 75347$52.00
LEGO Star Wars Obi-Wan Kenobi’s Jedi Starfighter – 75333$23.99
LEGO Star Wars Inquisitor Transport Scythe – 75336$85.00
LEGO Star Wars The Mandalorian’s N-1 Starfighter – 75325$47.99
LEGO Minecraft The End Arena – 2124$20.00
LEGO Minecraft The Red Barn Farm House – 21187$80.00
LEGO Minecraft The Mushroom House – 21179$19.99
LEGO City Recycling Truck – 60386$23.99
LEGO City Fire Rescue Boat – 60373$23.99
LEGO City Custom Car Garage – 60389$48.00
LEGO Speed Champions 2 Fast 2 Furious Nissan Skyline GT-R (R34) – 76917$20.00
LEGO Speed Champions Porsche 963 – 76916$19.99
LEGO Speed Champions Ferrari 812 Competizione – 76914 $19.99
LEGO Speed Champions Pagani Utopia – 76915$19.99
LEGO Technic Monster Jam Dragon – 42149$16.00
LEGO Technic Monster Jam Monster Mutt Dalmatian – 42150$16.00
LEGO Classic 90 Years of Play – 11021$19.97
LEGO Classic Creative Suitcase – 10713$12.99
LEGO Creator 3-in-1 Birdhouse – 31143$24.00
LEGO Creator 3-in-1 Exotic Parrot – 31136$16.00
LEGO Creator 3-in-1 Adorable Dogs – 31137$24.00
LEGO Jurassic World Dominion Triceratops Dinosaur Pickup Truck Ambush – 76950$35.98
LEGO Icons Bonsai Tree – 10281$40.00
LEGO Marvel Iron Man Armory – 76216$62.90
LEGO Marvel Spider-Man – 76226$19.99
LEGO Friends Dog Rescue Center – 41727$47.99

Black Friday LEGO deals from the official LEGO store

The official LEGO store has yet to begin its Black Friday LEGO deals event but for now offer a list of a variety of sets that give us an idea of what will be on offer when the time comes. LEGO will always make the perfect gift this holiday season.

Black Friday LEGO Deals from Best Buy

Best Buy aren’t shying away from any Black Friday LEGO deals

Black Friday LEGO Deals from Best BuyPrice
LEGO Star Wars Darth Vader Helmet – 75304$63.99
LEGO Star Wars Clone Commander Cody Helmet – 75350$55.99
LEGO Star Wars Luke Skywalker (Red Five) Helmet – 75327$53.99
LEGO Star Wars The Mandalorian Helmet – 75328$56.99
LEGO Star Wars Luke Skywalker’s X-Wing Fighter – 75301$37.99
LEGO Star Wars BD-1 – 75335$79.99
LEGO Star Wars 501st Clone Troopers Battle Pack – 75345$15.99
LEGO Yoda’s Jedi Starfighter – 75360$27.99
LEGO BrickHeadz Star Wars The Mandalorian & The Child – 75317$15.99
LEGO Ideas Sonic the Hedgehog Green Hill Zone – 21331$64.99
LEGO Sonic the Hedgehog Sonic vs. Dr. Eggman’s Death Egg Robot – 76993$47.99
LEGO Sonic the Hedgehog Sonic’s Speed Sphere Challenge – 76990$27.99
LEGO Harry Potter Hogwarts Courtyard: Sirius’s Rescue – 76401$39.99
LEGO Harry Potter Hogwarts Chamber of Secrets – 76389$119.99
LEGO Marvel Infinity Gauntlet – 76191$63.99
LEGO Marvel The Hulkbuster: The Battle of Wakanda$39.99
LEGO DC Batmobile: Batman vs. The Joker Chase – 76224$38.99
LEGO Disney and Pixar ‘Up’ House – 43217$47.99
LEGO Disney: Disney Celebration Train – 43212$31.99
LEGO Minecraft The Pumpkin Farm – 21248$31.99
LEGO Minecraft The Skeleton Dungeon – 21189$27.99
LEGO Minecraft The Sword Outpost – 21244$35.99
LEGO Speed Champions 007 Aston Martin DB5 – 76911$14.99
LEGO Creator 3-in-1 Supersonic-jet – 31126$15.99
LEGO City Train Station – 60335$79.99
LEGO City Police Chase at the Bank – 60317$79.99
LEGO Ninjago Ninja Dojo Temple – 71767$89.99

That’s all we have on Black Friday LEGO deals for now. Again, all these deals are subject to change as the Black Friday period continues, so watch this space!

When is Black Friday 2023?

Black Friday is set to officially start on November 24, 2023. Although many retailers set their Black Friday deals to last for most of the mid-late November period with drip-fed deals leading up to the big sales event.

The deals don’t end there with Cyber Monday taking place on November 27, 2023 for additional deals for fresh offers or any late-comers that missed Black Friday.

