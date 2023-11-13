Black Friday LEGO deals 2023

It’s that time of year again, time for Black Friday deals to ramp up shopping this holiday season! So here are the retailers offering amazing Black Friday LEGO deals for 2023.

LEGO is no stranger to lowering prices on extraordinary sets from the LEGO Star Wars, Marvel, and Harry Potter franchises as we head into the wallet-consuming coliseum that is Black Friday.

All of these offers we mention here are all subject to change during the Black Friday sales period. We aim to keep this page updated with the Black Friday LEGO deals from the mentioned retailers.

Black Friday LEGO deals on Amazon

Amazon’s Black Friday LEGO Deals start on November 17 and last until the 27th, so watch this space for the best deals Amazon offers come Black Friday.

Black Friday LEGO deals from Walmart

Thankfully, you don’t need to risk braving the chaotic crowds to get some great Black Friday LEGO deals from Walmart this year. From the LEGO 2023 Advent Calendars to everyday sets, Walmart offers serious savings this year.

Black Friday LEGO deals from the official LEGO store

The official LEGO store has yet to begin its Black Friday LEGO deals event but for now offer a list of a variety of sets that give us an idea of what will be on offer when the time comes. LEGO will always make the perfect gift this holiday season.

Black Friday LEGO Deals from Best Buy

Best Buy aren’t shying away from any Black Friday LEGO deals

That’s all we have on Black Friday LEGO deals for now. Again, all these deals are subject to change as the Black Friday period continues, so watch this space!

When is Black Friday 2023?

Black Friday is set to officially start on November 24, 2023. Although many retailers set their Black Friday deals to last for most of the mid-late November period with drip-fed deals leading up to the big sales event.

The deals don’t end there with Cyber Monday taking place on November 27, 2023 for additional deals for fresh offers or any late-comers that missed Black Friday.

