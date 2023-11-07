Walmart offer serious incoming discounts on LEGO before Black Friday

Walmart is offering a great deal on several LEGO sets through their Walmart+ Early Access plan.

These days, you’ll probably want to avoid the massive crowds surging for Black Friday deals by looking for good offers online. Walmart has you covered with price reductions on their Walmart+ plan.

These offers begin on November 8 and are subject to change through the entirety of November and the Black Friday sales period. So keep an eye out for any deals to wet your money-saving whistles.

At 563 pieces, the LEGO Creator Surfer Beach House can be changed into a surf shack, lighthouse, or poolhouse. The 3 in 1 possibility for only $30.00 (down from $69.95) makes it quite the mojo dojo casa house.

Young LEGO fans will treasure those early days of creative fun with a big box containing 1,500 pieces of LEGO and a handful of build ideas this holiday season. The cost? $30.00 (down from $64.99), but the memories? Priceless.

If Walmart isn’t scratching that sci-fi itch, Target are offering great early Black Friday deals on LEGO Star Wars for the fans of a galaxy far, far away.

For just $30.00 (down from $49.99) you’ll be embracing your animal side in all 430 pieces of this set. Mia’s Wildlife Rescue includes two adorable animals to treat.

At a possible all-time low of $30.00 (down from $69.99), containing 540 pieces, 5 minifigures, a fire engine, a rescue helicopter, and an adorable pooch. This is a deal you do not want to go up in smoke.

Speaking of all-time low prices. Calling all superhero fans! The LEGO Marvel I Am Groot set is being sold for a historic lowest-ever price on Amazon.

LEGO Technic fans will want to take advantage of these amazing deals Walmart is offering on the Walmart+ plan.

Containing 422 pieces, pull-back action, and providing access to a virtual drag race track via the LEGO AR app, this set is a steal for $25.00 (down from $49.99).

If you’re looking for something more all-terrain, the Jeep Wrangler can certainly wrangle the road with all 665 pieces, costing $25.00 (down from $49.99).

Wondering what else LEGO Technic has to offer? Check our ranking of the Best LEGO Technic sets of 2023 to see how they perform in our list.

Hit the race track with the McLaren Senna GTA set. At 830 pieces and $25.00 (down from $49.99), that’s a price that’ll finish in first place.

The Mustang features pull-back action and LEGO AR app compatibility. At 544 pieces and costing $25.00 (down from $49.99) this is a powerhouse worth picking up.

All these prices will start November 8, require a Walmart+ plan, and are subject to change throughout the entirety of the Black Friday deals period heading up to the holiday season.

