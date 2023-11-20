Huge Black Friday deals on Disney toys at Amazon

Discover magical Black Friday deals on Disney toys at Amazon. Save big on dress-up dolls, Funko Pops, play castles, fashion dolls, and more!

There are some great deals on must-have Disney toys for your little ones this Black Friday at Amazon. Give the gift of imagination and screen-free fun with Black Friday deals on Disney toys like dress-up sets, figurines, play castles, and more featuring beloved characters.

These discounts on quality toys from trusted brands are perfect for sparking creativity and joy this holiday season.

Melissa & Doug Disney Dress-Up Dolls: Just $15.99 after 30% off

With this delightful magnetic wooden dress-up set, kids can mix and match over 45 pieces to dress Minnie and Daisy in countless fun outfits.

Now just $15.99 after a 30% discount, it’s easy to use, sparks imagination, and provides screen-free pretend play.

Funko Pop! Disney Olaf as Rapunzel: Just $4.49 after 65% off

Add a touch of Frozen magic to your collection with this adorable Amazon exclusive Olaf as Rapunzel Funko Pop! Now only $4.49 after a 65% discount, the 4.5-inch vinyl figure captures Olaf dressed up as the long-haired princess.

Funko Pop! The Aristocats VHS Cover: Just $7.49 after 63% off

Relive the classic with this VHS-style Funko Pop! of Duchess from Disney’s The Aristocats.

The vinyl figure of the mother cat comes in a retro video case for a cool display. Now just $7.49 after a 63% discount, it’s purrfect for Disney fans!

Funko Pop! Aladdin Genie VHS Cover: Just $7.49 After 63% Off

Rub this magic lamp and make a wish for this 1990s-style VHS Funko Pop! of Genie from Aladdin. Genie holds his lamp in this Amazon exclusive packaged in a retro video case.

Now only $7.49 after a 63% discount!

Funko Pop! Maleficent Dragon: Just $15.49 after 58% off

Funko Pop! transforms the evil sorceress into an exclusive jumbo-sized glow-in-the-dark dragon!

The huge vinyl figure captures Maleficent’s most fearsome form in fantastic mystical detail. Now just $15.49 after a 58% discount!

Disney Encanto Mirabel Fashion Doll: Just $13.99 after 30% off

Inspired by Disney’s Encanto, this Mirabel doll features her signature curly hair, glasses, pom earrings, shoes, and dress with film-accurate designs.

Great for recreating scenes and telling stories. Now just $13.99 after a 30% discount!

Disney Pixar Fest Doorables 8-Pack: Just $5.99 after 65% off

Celebrate Disney-Pixar movies with this surprise assortment of 8 mini Doorables figures like Remy, EVE, and Miguel.

Each 1.5-inch character has sparkly eyes and charming details for playtime fun. Now just $5.99 after a 65% discount!

KidKraft Cinderella Royal Dream Castle: Just $79.99 after 52% off

Over 4 feet tall with 5 rooms, this majestic wooden play castle brings the magic of Cinderella’s story to life.

Includes 12 accessories like the glass slipper for interactive princess adventures. Now just $79.99 after a 52% discount!

Disney Princess Deluxe Dress-Up Trunk: Just $23.99 after 31% off

With costumes of Aurora, Belle, Cinderella, and Snow White, this dress-up trunk inspires magical role-play for kids.

The trunk packs 21 royal pieces like crowns and jewelry for customized princess looks. Now just $23.99 after a 31% discount!

Disney Frozen Elsa Styling Head: Just $26.99 after 31% off

Kids can brush and style Elsa’s signature blonde braid with this styling head and 18 accessories. It includes hair clips, spirals, gems, and more for creative frozen fun. Now only $26.99 after a 31% discount!

Don’t miss out on huge savings on magical Disney toys at Amazon this Black Friday. Find deals on dress-up sets, figurines, play castles, and more from top brands. Shop now and save big on Disney gifts for your little ones!

If you click on a product link on this page we may earn a small affiliate commission.