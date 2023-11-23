Free LEGO sets with purchase for LEGO Insiders during Black Friday event

Members of LEGO Insiders program can take advantage of free LEGO sets alongside certain purchases this Black Friday.

Black Friday is upon us, meaning you’ll want to stay home and find the best prices on LEGO online, avoiding the chaotic crowds surging for deals. Regardless of the discounts, we can’t deny that the costs do add up significantly.

Thankfully, LEGO Insiders can take advantage of upping the LEGO bill by getting their hands on free sets with sizable orders pushing past a price threshold.

Article continues after ad

Freebies up for grabs with purchases from the LEGO Store

Most of these free sets will come with a purchase during the Black Friday event at the LEGO store, taking place between November 24 and November 27. Exclusive to LEGO Insiders members.

Article continues after ad

First up is a double bill of two rewards. Orders over $50 can claim a small 36-piece set of a LEGO Friends minifigure and a lizard in a skateboard ramp, as well as a police minifigure and a bicycle accessory. This offer is only available during the Black Friday promotion period on November 27.

Article continues after ad

Add a great piece to your winter wonderland of LEGO sets this holiday season with the Winter Market Stall. Containing 271 pieces and two minifigures, this is a delightful small gift.

The Winter Market Stall comes free with purchases of over $170 from the LEGO Store during the Black Friday event from November 24 to November 27.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Help any wayward heroes on their quest for glory in Majisto’s Magical Workshop. This set contains 365 pieces and comes free with any purchase over $250 from the LEGO Store during the Black Friday sale from November 24 to November 27.

Article continues after ad

The LEGO Marvel Taxi will be available as a free gift when purchasing the LEGO Avengers Tower from the LEGO Store during the Black Friday event from November 24 to November 27.

This set acts as an add-on for the LEGO Marvel Avengers Tower set. Containing four minifigures, Black Panther, driver, and two Outriders, and 150 pieces making up the taxi, this is a small set that adds the one vital missing piece from the Avengers Tower that is Black Panther.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

These sets may be small quick builds but they’re very welcome small gifts alongside those massive purchases of LEGO Star Wars Ultimate Collector Series sets or a collection of multiple sets for the little ones this holiday season.

If you’re looking for more savings on LEGO this holiday season, check out our Black Friday LEGO deals hub for the best prices from selected retailers.

If you click on a product link on this page, we may earn a small affiliate commission.