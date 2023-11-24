Price slash 50% off LEGO Disney Beast’s Castle for Black Friday

Walmart invites you to be their guest this holiday season. There’s a deal on the LEGO Disney Beast’s castle set at 50% off, which is a beastly bargain.

LEGO and Disney have gone hand in hand lately with great sets to display. When it comes to actual playability, on the other hand, Walmart has got you covered with a great Beauty and the Beast set. Just look at this stuff; isn’t it neat? Sorry, wrong Disney film.

Save on LEGO Disney Belle and the Beast’s Castle with Walmart

Walmart is offering a massive 50% off, taking the price down from $89.99 to $45.00 with their Black Friday deals event; that’s a deal worth staying for dinner over.

LEGO Disney Belle and the Beast’s Castle set contains 505 pieces making up the castle and all of the singing and dancing furniture characters and two minifigures of Belle and The Beast, who comes with a secondary head to swap between a beast and a prince.

Young LEGO fans will love this set, but older LEGO fans may want something more challenging this holiday season. Maybe something in the LEGO Star Wars Ultimate Collector Series line of sets may scratch that complex itch.

